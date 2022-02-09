Announcing the World Premiere of Musical Theater Show “The Jungle Book”
The show’s music was written by Composer and Violinist, Claudia Pellegrini, with lyrics by Chuck Bennett and Pellegrini.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned woman Composer and Violinist, Claudia Pellegrini, is pleased to announce the world premiere of her latest musical theatre show, The Jungle Book, on February 19th, 2022, at Broadway Theatre of Pitman, New Jersey.
Claudia Pellegrini is an award-winning violinist, singer/songwriter, and composer. In 2018, she was awarded the Dementia Society of America Diplomat Award, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the arts and local community. She has also been a recipient of various “Song of the Year Competition” awards, including Finalist, Runner-Up, and Honorable Mention (2003, 2019 and 2020) and is renowned for being a fierce advocate for women in the arts.
Over the years, Pellegrini has received outstanding reviews from her industry peers that speak to her undeniable talent as a versatile musician.
“Claudia Pellegrini’s live violin work is mesmerizing,” says The Philadelphia Enquirer about her impeccable talent.
Pat Robinson, Grammy Award Winner/Producer/Composer also states, “Ms. Pellegrini is (...) an extraordinary musician who has excelled not only in the Classical world, but also in other genres of music, putting on full display her unique stylistic skills and incomparable versatility.”
In her most recent news, Pellegrini is excited to announce that her latest musical theatre show, The Jungle Book, will make its debut on February 19th, 2022, at Broadway Theatre of Pitman, New Jersey. The show’s music was written by Pellegrini herself, with lyrics written by Chuck Bennett and additional lyrics by Claudia Pellegrini. The Jungle Book, also music directed by Pellegrini, stars Chuck Bennett, alongside an extraordinarily talented cast of actors and singers, such as Anne Buckwheat, Krystina Hawkinson, Steven Ciapanna, Dave Gold, Adam Bretz, Logan Sheehan, and Dominic Charles.
“As a woman composer in a traditionally male-dominated field, I couldn’t be more thrilled about the upcoming global launch of The Jungle Book,” says Pellegrini. “Our team, has collaboratively worked so tirelessly to create a show that is sure to be a hit, and we are very much looking forward to sharing our work with the world.”
The Jungle Book is the fifth original musical that Ms. Pellegrini and Mr. Bennet have written in collaboration, and it marks their 13th production together in the last six years. Their shows are written for children’s audiences and have been produced and released in different cities throughout the USA, making a big impact in the Musical Theater scene. Other shows that have been produced and premiered previously include Peter Pan, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Pinocchio, and Snow White.
For more information about Claudia Pellegrini, please visit www.claudiapellegrini.com.
About Claudia Pellegrini
Claudia Pellegrini is a recognized woman Composer, Violinist, and Songwriter who has made a name for herself in the Musical Theater national scene. As a songwriter and composer of Musical Theater, Pellegrini’s shows have all been fully produced and premiered with huge success, making her one of the most notable names in the industry.
Pellegrini is committed to contributing to the community and making a difference through music. She is an audience favorite at Bristol Riverside Theater, where she has performed regularly for over a decade, and is also a member of the prestigious “Elegance String Quartet,” an acoustic and electric string quartet with more than 200 presentations, concerts, and events yearly in the Philadelphia/ New Jersey/ New York area. As a member of the Elegance String Quartet, she was invited to Los Angeles in 2020 and was featured in the show “The L Word” Generation Q” 1st episode of Season 2.
