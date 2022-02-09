Edmonton Digital Agency is Pioneering Green Web Design & Development

Ehmulation takes into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) values when designing and developing websites

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ehmulation , a Canadian web design and development agency, is taking the environment into account by making sure the websites of its clients consider their impact on the environment.“As the world morphs into web3 and the metaverse, we want to be pioneers of green web design and development through environmental, social and governance (ESG) values,” said Kleber Ofume, the operator of the Ehmulation agency, based in Edmonton. One example of this commitment, he said, is when Ehmulation uses recycled footage and images on the websites it develops.The internet is responsible for more than a billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, roughly the same as all global air traffic. Ehmulation is doing something to change that, Ofume said.Drawing on more than 18 years of digital experience. Ehmulation delivers a comprehensive range of services, including:• Web development• App development• E-commerce solutions• Digital marketing• UI/UX design• Graphic design• Content developmentIt turns out that green web development is good business, Ofume said. Ehmulation’s portfolio includes an international roster of clients, ranging from logistics firms to fashion labels.“There was a bit of here-goes-nothing when we laid the groundwork for Ehmulation,” Ofume recalled. “In our previous experience working at other firms, ESG tended something of a value-added proposition, a feature that could be added at any point in the production process. We founded Ehmulation to see what would happen when we moved ESG out of the marketing sphere and used it to inform every aspect of our work. We’re thrilled that our instincts were proven so right.”Ehmulation specializes in helping businesses, organizations and entities discover untapped opportunities for user-driven revenue generation and utilization of servers operating on intermittent power. It balances this bottom-line focus with a commitment to sustainable development, supporting its clients’ best interests by honoring their ESG values in ways that attract web traffic and turn visitors into customers. From color selection to the intense attention Ehmulation gives to the brevity and efficiency of their code, green principles drive everything they do.“We believe in utilizing unorthodox UI/UX/UR approaches to create sustainable web solutions for brands and entities that leave an uncanny lasting impression in the eyes of their audience while putting their best interests forward,” Ofume said.As another part of its commitment to sustainable environmental practices, Ofume said, Ehmulation seeks to adhere to the 2020 EU taxonomy classification system of environmentally sustainable economic activities. For Ehmulation, this means utilizing servers that run on intermittent power rather than carbon emitting baseload power and continuing to advocate for transitions to green/neutral web hosting providers running on intermittent power.Operator Kleber Ofume built Ehmulation in part to answer a question that had haunted him for years: Can a digital agency build a successful business model on ESG principles?It was the COVID-19 pandemic that spurred Ofume to create Ehmulation. “When lockdowns slowed air and road traffic, the world saw how quickly the environment can recover when we give it a chance,” Ofume said. “That’s when we knew that the time was right to launch a digital agency built on a green ethos.”To learn how Ehmulation helps clients build profitable green web presences that reflect the highest ESG standards, visit ehmulation.com or contact info@ehmulation.com.About EhmulationEhmulation is a full-service digital agency serving a global clientele from its Edmonton, Alberta headquarters. Founded on the principle that environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are an important driver of long-term profitability, Ehmulation delivers UI/UX design, bespoke website engineering, WordPress and Shopify development, and MERN stack solutions for fast, scalable deployment of cutting-edge web applications. At each step, Ehmulation helps clients reduce the carbon footprint of their web presences and document their commitment to good environmental, social, corporate governance and equitable social policies, helping advance the cause of green web development while securing greater market share and revenue generation.