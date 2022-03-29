Submit Release
New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico-Insist on the Best Compensation-It May be Millions

Erik Karst is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in New Mexico or anywhere in the USA-for direct access call 800-714-0303.”
— New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Mexico. If a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma would like to receive the best possible financial compensation it is vital-they hire a lawyer who knows what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in New Mexico or anywhere in the nation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma would like to receive the very best possible financial compensation it is incredibly important they recall as much as possible about how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this vital information that becomes the foundation for their compensation claim. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste might be very helpful in this process because he has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma throughout the USA for decades. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/


The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/

* The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
