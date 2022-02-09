Governor Ivey Encourages Veteran Hiring through HIRE VETS Medallion Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The application period runs from January 28 through April 30, 2022.

“Alabama will always proudly support our military men and women, and our veterans who have served,” said Governor Ivey. “Our veterans will, no doubt, be a major asset to Alabama businesses. I remain committed to assisting and lifting up our veterans in any way I can.”

These awards are the only federal-level veterans’ employment awards that recognize a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. In 2021, 37 Alabama companies received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, and 849 employers were recognized nationally. Since the program’s inception, nearly 70 Alabama businesses have received this honor.

“This program provides an opportunity for employers to be honored for going the extra mile in hiring and retaining veterans. I encourage vet-friendly businesses to put their name forward for consideration. This program is advantageous to both employers and veteran employees alike,” said Secretary Washington.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers. There is no application fee.

To learn more, create an account, or update an existing account for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program, go to HireVets.gov or visit one of the 55 Alabama Career Centers in the state for assistance.

For more information on the program, contact Donal Cieutat, State Veterans Coordinator: [email protected]

