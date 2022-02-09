New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

Bighorn, javelina and pronghorn hunting rules topic of public meetings

SANTA FE – The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comments on proposed revisions to the bighorn sheep, javelina and pronghorn rules.

For bighorn sheep, the Department is seeking input on several management considerations across the state including: opening the Jemez population to ram hunting; separating the Hatchets hunt to spread hunters across the mountain range; splitting the Ladron and Peloncillo hunts into two hunt periods to distribute hunters; and adding a third hunt window for rams in the Rio Grande Gorge.

For javelina, the Department is seeking input on possible increases in total licenses and season lengths, and expanding the areas javelina can be hunted to include some Wildlife Management Areas.

For pronghorn, the Department is seeking input on moving hunt dates later in the season based on public feedback that the current season (August, annually) is quite hot and not ideal for hunting pronghorn. The Department also anticipates proposing small adjustments to license numbers.

To gather public comments, two virtual public meetings will be conducted:

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Big Game Rule Development, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; by email, DGF-Pronghorn-Rule@state.nm.us, DGF-Bighorn-Rule@state.nm.us or DGF-Javelina-Rule@state.nm.us; or in person at one of the meetings listed above.

These topics will also be discussed at the next regularly scheduled State Game Commission meeting. Meeting details and additional information will be available online.

