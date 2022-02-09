Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 7.88 Billion by 2026 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market By Grade Type (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Medical Grade), Technology (Liquid Injection Molding System, Other Molding Processes) & Region - Forecast 2022-2026

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is estimated to exceed the valuation of US$ 6.59 Bn by 2022. Surging application of liquid silicone rubber across industries such as construction, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods among others is anticipated to favor the growth in the market.



The study foresees a moderate growth for the expansion of global liquid silicone rubber market during the period, 2022-2026. It has been estimated that the global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market will register a value CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. High carbon footprint of producing liquid silicone rubber at large scale, limitations to the reuse and recyclability of such elastomers and disposability challenges are set to deter the use of liquid silicone rubbers in the near future.

Attribute Details Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 6.59 Bn Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Projected Size in 2026 US$ 7.88 Bn Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Historical CAGR (2012-2021) 4.2% Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2026) 4.6%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5736

As molding processes gain grounds in the manufacturing sector, injection materials such as liquid silicone rubber are witnessing a sharp increase in terms of demand. Versatile characteristics and unique properties of liquid silicone rubber is driving its value in the elastomer industry, wherein a wide spectrum of consumer products, medical devices and industrial goods are being manufactured by injecting liquid silicone rubber into mold cavities. Future Market Insights estimates that by the end of 2026, the global market for liquid silicone rubber will touch a valuation of US$ 7.9 billion.

Industrial Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber to Reflect Global Market Value Share of 45% through 2026

Molding capabilities of liquid silicone rubbers will drive their use across several industrial applications. It has been observed that industrial grade liquid silicone rubber will showcase robust growth in demand in the coming years. Through 2026, nearly half of the global liquid silicone rubber market value will be accounted by sales of industrial grade elastomers. The report also foresees that liquid injection molding technology will be a sought-after in the global liquid silicone rubber market. In 2022, more than US$ 3.2 billion worth of liquid silicone rubbers will be used by liquid injection molding systems across the globe.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5736

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast

Period 2022-2026 Historical Data

Available for 2012-2021 Market

Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Key Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market

Segments

Covered Grade Type, Technology, End-use Industry, and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • Dow Corning Corporation



• Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.



• Evonik Industries AG



• Bluestar Silicones International



• SiVance, LLC



• NuSil Technology LLC



• Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC



• Wacker Chemie AG



• Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.



• Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Lucrative End-use Industries for Liquid Silicone Rubbers

The study has identified key industries that will drive the end-use of liquid silicone rubber in the near future. Consumer goods industry will reflect highest profitability in the end-use of liquid silicone rubber for manufacturing fast-selling products such as buttons and rubber gaskets. By the end of 2026, US$ 1.76 billion worth of liquid silicone rubber will be used in the production of consumer goods worldwide. Furthermore, healthcare landscape will also exhibit fast-growing end-use of liquid silicone rubber over the forecast period.

Liquid silicone rubber manufacturers will find lucrative profit margins will selling these elastomers in the production of expensive medical devices such as lung catheters. The report also observes the automotive industry as a lucrative end-user of liquid silicone rubbers. Over the forecast period, automotive end-use of liquid silicone rubber will reflect highest value CAGR of 5.4% in the global market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5736

China National Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd. are among the prominent manufacturers of liquid silicon rubber based in Japan, China, Korea and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region. The report estimates that in 2018 and beyond, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will represent largest marketplace for liquid silicone rubber, reflecting a weighted 35% share on global market value. Other key players in the global liquid silicone rubber market, namely Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Bluestar Silicones International, SiVance, LLC, NuSil Technology LLC, Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., and Xinapse Systems Ltd. are also expected to bolster their presence across the APEJ region in the foreseeable future.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market - Adhesives and sealants have been known since centuries. They are primarily used for bonding of two different substrates. Development in chemicals and polymers technology have brought adhesives and sealants to the next level of industrial solutions.

Silicone Industry Market - Silicone is an eminent component in various industries, given its umpteen benefits such as high durability, foam control, UV stability, radiation resistance and adhesion. Non-toxicity of silicone drives its application in the food sector where optimum quality is imperative.

Silicone Fluid Market - Silicones, also known as polydiorganosiloxanes, are of great commercial use as it has relatively high thermal stability and lubricating properties. Silicone fluids have siloxane backbones and organo-functional groups, which are thermally stable.

Silicone Tapes Market - In recent times, silicone tapes have been finding increasing applications in the chemical industry, such as for hydrogen gas leak detection in production, transmission and storage stages.

Silicone Textile Softeners Market - Silicone is the common chemical used in textile processes such as dyeing and finishing. Silicone textile softeners are generally used to enhance the softness of fabrics. Silicon textile softeners improve the tear strength, mobility of fibers, abrasion resistance of fabrics, static protection and soiling resistance.

Dimethyl Silicone Market - Dimethyl Silicone is non-toxic, non-corrosive, tasteless and clear liquid. Dimethyl silicone is one of the prominent type of silicone fluids. Dimethyl silicone is chemically inert and has high electrical insulation.

Liquid Crystal Polymers Market - As frequencies tend to upsurge for the next generation of wireless applications, the integration techniques as well as materials in radio frequency systems are facing more challenging performance constraints.

Optically Clear Resin Market - According to the latest research, the demand for Optically Clear Resin (OCR) is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 5.5% to 7.5% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Refractory Cement Market - According to latest research conducted on refractory cement market, it is expected to register a CAGR of over 4-5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Green Solvents Market - As per the latest global industry analysis for historical period of 2016-2020 and upcoming assessment period of 2021-2031, the demand for green solvents is expected to grow remarkably with CAGR ranging around 6% to 8%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liquid-silicone-rubber-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/liquid-silicone-rubber-market