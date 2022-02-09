Aviation Headsets Market Size Worth US$ 1,371.84 Million by 2028 | CAGR 4.2 %: The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Aviation Headsets Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Noise Cancelation Type, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,029.99 million in 2021 to US$ 1,371.84 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The aviation headsets market is highly consolidated, and a major fraction of the market is controlled and dominated by well-established players. Moreover, the market experiences a limited entry of newer players. Despite having a large number of customers, the existing suppliers in the aviation headsets market offer products that are enabled with similar technologies, which decreases the suppliers’ bargaining power. Faro Aviation, Sennheiser, Bose, Plantronics, David Clark, and Bosch Security Systems are a few renowned players in the market, which together account for a majority of the market share. Thus, although the bargaining power of suppliers in the aviation headsets market is currently low, it is foreseen to reach a moderate level in the coming years with the ongoing research and developments in the field of aviation headsets.

North America comprises notable volumes of commercial aircraft fleets, across several independent airlines operating across the region. Many aircraft OEMs, aviation headset manufacturers, and airlines with in-house maintenance shops operate in the region. The civil aviation industry across the region experienced dramatic changes in the first half of 2020. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), US, domestic air travel experienced a 97% decrease in passenger revenue from February to April 2020. The Canadian and Mexican aviation industries experienced similar trends. This impacted the operations of civil aviation manufacturers and resulted in a reduction in demand for commercial aircraft in the region, affecting the supply chain of the aviation headsets industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Headsets Market

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the production and sales of aircraft came to a sudden halt in most of European countries. The global passenger volume and the total infrastructure cost decreased by 60.5% and 45.4%, respectively, in 2020. Such lowered demand has severely impacted the general aviation market in Europe and affected the businesses of aircraft OEMs, such as building and maintaining airliners, parts suppliers, and catering, among others.

The aviation headsets market has been segmented on the basis type, noise cancellation type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-board headsets and ground support headsets. Based on noise cancellation type, the aviation headsets market size is subsegmented into active, passive. Based on application, the aviation headsets market size is further segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft. Based on geography, the aviation headsets market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

Aviation Headsets Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M Company, Emergent BioSolutions, Bruker Detection Corporation, Chemring Group, Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA/Dräger, FLIR Systems, Morphix Technologies, Proengin, Smiths Group Plc and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the key players in the global Aviation Headsets market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

The players operating in the aviation headsets market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2019, Bose Corporation, a pioneer in premium active noise canceling aviation headsets, launched the new ProFlight Series 2 Aviation Headset that is designed for pilots who operate in low to moderate noise conditions.

In 2018, Bose Corporation launched its new active noise-canceling headset—the Bose ProFlight Aviation Headset. This headset is developed for professional pilots and is the industry's quietest, smallest, and most comfortable active noise canceling communication headset

