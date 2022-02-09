VFX Software Market Rise in Demand, Competitive Landscape by Companies- Adobe, Autodesk, SideFX

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rise in use of visual effects in movies, increase in demand for high quality content by consumers, and adoption of cloud for VFX fuel the growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in use of visual effects in movies, increase in demand for high quality content by consumers, and adoption of cloud for VFX drive the growth of the global VFX software market. On the other hand, presence of free & open-source VFX software hampers the growth to certain extent. However, integration of Virtual Reality (VR) technology for visual effects and use of artificial intelligence in VFX software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6033

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global VFX software market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for moving media which cannot be completed through live-shooting is propelling the market for VFX software segment. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during 2019–2026. There has been a steep rise in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for three-fifths of the global VFX software market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. The fact that one-premise software has complete control on video content and also ensures the privacy related to the data or content has spurred the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 13.6% by 2026. Low investment cost and economical plans of VFX software as a service are fueling the demand for this segment.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6033

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Digital Manufacturing Software Market

2. Cricket Analysis Software Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.