Military Protective Eyewear Market Size to Surpass US$ 166.65 Million in 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Military Protective Eyewear Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End-User, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 110.48 million in 2021 to US$ 166.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 110.48 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 166.65 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 137

No. Tables 49

No. of Charts & Figures 64

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, and End User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Military has been paying close attention to laser weapons. It is also finding ways to protect military personnel from the hazardous effects of lasers. Attacks by laser weapons can cause severe visual damage to military soldiers. Laser protection eye-wear shields army personnel from laser wavelengths that can harm their eyes, whether visible or invisible. When the device is turned on, it produces a monochromatic image in a green shade. Laser safety eye-wear is required while working with high-powered laser lights. The eye-wear can provide reliable protection for field professionals. Therefore, the emergence of laser protection eye-wear would create lucrative opportunities for the military protective eye-wear market in the coming years.

Military protective Eyewear systems help military, paramilitary forces, and law enforcement officers defend their eyesight from ballistic, laser, radiological, and NBC threats. The demand for such equipment has increased dramatically in recent years due to increased military exercises and operations. Also, due to the increased potential of attacks by extremist and terrorist organizations using mines, bombs, and NBC or radioactive agents, there are increasing investments in developing protective Eyewear systems for military, paramilitary, and police personnel, which drives the growth of the military protective Eyewear market. Moreover, the modern army's increasing requirement to operate at night and in low-light settings has resulted in considerable advancements in night vision systems.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Protective Eyewear Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The unprecedented growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. The US has the highest military expenditure across the world that makes this country largest market for military technologies. In addition, the military technology manufacturers observed a drop in deliveries for new defense technologies, cancelation or rescheduling of military orders and delivery, and labor shortage, which hampered their businesses and ability to deliver substantial volumes of new products to the customers. The increase in order backlogs and orders along with disrupted supply chain led to a decline in the revenues of the military protective Eyewear market.

The global military protective eye-wear market is bifurcated on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into safety eye-wear, ballistic protection eye-wear, and laser protection eye-wear. In 2020, the ballistic protection eye-wear segment held the largest market share. The military protective eye-wear market, by end user, is bifurcated into paramilitary forces and armed troops. In 2020, the armed troops segment held a larger market share. Geographically, the military protective eye-wear market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.

Military Protective Eyewear Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.), Bolle Tactical, Eye Safety Systems Inc. (ESS), Gentex Corporation, Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises LLC, Revision Military Ltd, Rochester Optical, Smith Optics, Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd, Wiley X Inc are among the key players in the global Military Protective Eyewear market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2022, Gentex Corporation announced that it is partnering with eSight, a leading provider of vision enhancement technology, to develop and manufacture the next generation of mobile electronic Eyewear designed to help people suffering from visual impairments.

In March 2021, Revision Military announced The Honor Collection, a new category of products where 20% of the proceeds from each purchase is donated directly to a select military or law enforcement charity.

