Global Synthetic Fiber Market Size will reach 102 Billion by 2028 at 6.9 % CAGR Growth Says: Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of he global synthetic fiber market is expected to reach a projected value of USD 102 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from an initial value of USD 63.2 Billion in the year 2021. The key market participants for the global synthetic fiber market are Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Reliance Industries, Inc., China Petroleum Corp, Telijn Ltd., Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, The CHA Textiles Group, and Eastman Chemical Company and others are among the prominent market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

Synthetic fibers are fibers that are human-made through chemical synthesis and do not have to be dependent on animals or plants for the extraction of the fiber. As these fibers are designed or developed through machines, they are called artificial fibers. Mostly these synthetic fibers are strong and durable, washable, lightweight and are easy to dye. These synthetic fibers are used in various applications such as clothing, constructions, home furnishing, net manufacturing.

The demand for fiber reinforced concrete is also expected to increase by the existing and emerging applications, through innovative industrial practices and also due to the competitive costs for other alternative materials. This low-weighted concrete is suitable in the production of various products and structures such as building and construction, transportation infrastructure, mining, and tunnels.

Global Synthetic Fiber Market Coverage & Overview:

There is a huge demand for synthetic fibers from the countries of the European region like France and Germany as these countries are going through continuous development of commercial and residential sectors.

These countries demand fiber-engineered concrete that can be reliable for their modern infrastructure. But this demand comes with huge spending as the operating cost for the synthetic fibers is too high and this expensive process is restricting the growth of the synthetic fiber market. But this synthetic fiber market has great opportunities to grow in the coming years across the Gulf Countries due to its increasing demand for housing projects. The Gulf countries do not have any favorable climate due to which they have to rely on synthetic fiber and being a developing economy can purchase this costly synthetic fiber.

Major Market Players

Bombay Dyeing

E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Lenzing AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp

Reliance Industries Inc.

China Petroleum Corp

Telijn Ltd.

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd

W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

The CHA Textiles Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Global Synthetic Fiber Market: Growth Factors

The global synthetic fiber market is expected to be occupied by contributing factors that can be credited to rising consumer demands for cost-effective, durable, and easy-to-wash fabrics coupled with the latter fibers being procured with added benefits such as excellent chemical resistance, increased mechanical and physical properties, and rising strength and softness qualities to name a few. Additionally, these fibers are often integrated into clothing, home furnishing, filtration, and automotive and others coupled with changing fashion trends will increase the footprint of the global synthetic fiber market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global synthetic fiber market will be driven by lowered costs of synthetic fibers coupled with decreased supply of natural fibers to name a few. Rising focus on research and development activities coupled with lowering environmental impacts of synthetic fibers will boost the growth of the global synthetic fiber market during the advent of the forecast period. However, volatility in oil prices and rising regulatory measures imposed by various global bodies will decrease the market share of the global synthetic fiber market during the advent of the forecast period.

Global Synthetic Fiber Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 63.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 102 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Reliance Industries, Inc., China Petroleum Corp, Telijn Ltd., Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, The CHA Textiles Group, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others. Key Segment By Type, By Deployment, By Component, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Synthetic Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising production of synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, acrylics, and others from the emerging economies such as China and India coupled with increasing population to name a few.

Additionally, rising demand for home furnishing products coupled with increased penetration of key market players will increase the footprint of the synthetic fiber market during the advent of the forecast period. North America is expected to occupy a substantial market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a well-established clothing sector coupled with a rising presence for online shopping platforms to name a few.

This report segments the Synthetic Fiber market as follows:

Global Synthetic Fiber Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Type Macro Fiber Micro Fiber



Global Synthetic Fiber Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Bridges

Roads

Tunnels

Slabs

Global Synthetic Fiber Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



