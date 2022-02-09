Submit Release
OWNR Wallet expanded the list of national currencies

/EIN News/ -- Harju Maakond, Tallinn, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OWNR Wallet app development team offers users an ecosystem for storing and managing cryptocurrency and fiat assets and also announces the expansion of the list of national currencies. The other upcoming feature is a trading platform which will make users’ experience even more convenient.


OWNR Wallet is a financial ecosystem from European developers created in 2018, based on an app for storing and managing financial assets that is available for use on both personal computers and mobile devices.

OWNR Wallet has 5 financial licenses in multiple regions, allowing it to provide services in 200+ countries and territories around the world. 

The OWNR Wallet ecosystem consists of a number of products and features:

  • Multifunctional HD wallet - cryptocurrency wallet, with support for most popular crypto. The application is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, Linux. You can top up your wallet by buying cryptocurrency directly with Visa and Mastercard bank cards.
  • Visa prepaid cards - the ability to convert cryptocurrency into EUR right through the app and make purchases and withdrawals around the world.
  • Built-in exchange - built-in cryptocurrency exchanger, to exchange cryptocurrencies with each other. 
  • Payment gateway - allows you to buy cryptocurrencies through OWNR. The commission for transactions is from 3% to 5%.
  • Selling cryptocurrencies for fiat currency - opportunity to sell cryptocurrencies for EUR, USD, GBP, RUB and other fiat currencies with commissions from 3% to 5%. This option is only available for the holders of Visa prepaid cards issued with OWNR.

OWNR Wallet has the following features:

  • Data security and confidentiality - keys and passwords are stored only with the user.
  • Ability to restore wallet with passphrase
  • Auto-detection of assets - all supported coins will be added to the wallet.
  • Forced address allocation - ability to generate up to 20 addresses at a time without waiting for confirmation of current transactions.
  • Ability to use SegWit addresses to speed up transactions and reduce fees
  • Balance top up notifications 
  • Customizable commissions
  • In-app technical support available 24/7
  • Price widget to track cryptocurrency prices for Android and iOS

The developers of OWNR Wallet have announced new local currencies available for payments in the app! Now citizens of Nigeria, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and many other countries can buy cryptocurrencies without a conversion fee. In total, OWNR Wallet added 64 national currencies. The full list is presented on the official website of the company.

If you are interested in this project, you can learn more about it on the official resources:

Website: https://ownrwallet.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ownrwallet

Telegram: https://t.me/ownr_wallet_channel 

Medium: https://medium.com/ownrwallet

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ownrwallet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ownr_wallet/ 

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/19102240/ 

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ownrwallet/ 

BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5145162.0 


Media Contact -
Company — OWNR WALLET OÜ
Email — sales (at) ownrwallet.com

Primary Logo

