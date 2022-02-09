Global Gallium Nitride Materials market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1,294.5 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Gallium Nitride Materials Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Device (Opto-Semiconductor Device, Power Semiconductor Device, RF Semiconductor Device), by Component (Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC, Others), by Wafer Size (2”, 4”, 6”, 8”), by Applications (Radio Frequency, Power Diodes, Light Detection and Ranging), by Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defence & Aerospace, Healthcare, Information & Communication Technology, Industrial & Power, Others), by Substrate (GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-Sapphire, GaN-on-SiC, GaN-on-GaN) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Gallium Nitride Materials Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The Global Gallium Nitride Materials market was valued at US$ 90.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1,294.5 million by 2031. The advent of fast processing power processors and high-frequency radio-frequency devices generated a significant demand for this excellent wide-bandgap semiconductor material in the global electronics industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Gallium Nitride Materials Market

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the overall supply chain of the gallium nitride materials market . Due to nationwide lockdowns worldwide, the demand for consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication industry also suffered. Several countries delayed the auction dates of frequency allocation for 5G network and applications. The slowdown in the commercialization of the 5G network in 2020 caused a stagnant demand ratio across the world.

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of 5G Technology and Infrastructure

GaN is a promising technology set to replace Silicon-FETs, which were earlier functional in many end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, military & defence, telecom, etc.

The need for higher consumption, a faster rate, and reduced latency of data worldwide has fueled the adoption of GaN in the 5G space. 5G could very well be the driving factor for the growth of GaN by 2025. GaN is more power-efficient for 5G RF devices. Especially in mmWave 5G networks, it can effectively handle higher voltages in a smaller area while powering a more comprehensive range of mmWave frequencies.

Growing Demand for GaN Devices in Consumer Electronics

One of gallium nitride's most significant advantages over silicon is its bandgap, which gives it different electrical properties that equip it for higher strength applications. By increasing energy consumption, minimizing size and system costs, and providing the ability to introduce new features that include wireless charging and professional sound quality, GaN power transistors improve the performance and usefulness of consumer electronic devices. Gallium Nitride transistors can turn high voltages and currents over 100 times faster than the best-selling commercial silicon MOSFET to ensure stable operation. As GaN transistors in everything from consumer electronics chargers, data servers, and solar panel inverters begin to replace silicon. It will help to change the future through this technology.

Market Opportunities

Electric Vehicle Industry is Generating Demand for GaN Devices

Another industry with a visible impact from GaN is the automobile industry, especially the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector. With the increasing number of EVs on roads, it is fair to say that EVs will amount to substantial global power consumption. GaN evidently shall be very efficient in improving the said vehicles' efficiency, enhanced charging infrastructure, and fast charging solution. GaN devices will enable manufacturing solutions for high performance, high power, cost-effective, and heavy-duty electric and hybrid vehicles. GaN devices also improve the efficiency of the traction inverter present in the EVs. The traction inverter's responsibility is to convert the DC from the battery of the vehicle to AC, which the motor can use for the drive. The increased efficiency will result in lesser charging cycles, greater distance range, and longer battery life in the EVs.

SatCom Sector Driving the Growth Potential for GaN RF Devices

SatCom sector has always desired faster transmission. High-power amplifiers and upconverter blocks are required to generate powerful signals to offset path loss and spreading. In a conventional satellite communication link, mm-frequency radio signals are transmitted to the satellite situated in a geostationary orbit from a point station on earth. Higher-power transmitters are more extensive, heavier, and less efficient as they need more power to operate and dissipate more heat. GaN solves this as it enables compact yet powerful transmission. GaN enables solid-state power amplifiers to combine high efficiencies with impressive output powers while maintaining very close form factors. And as GaN technology matures, this trend is sure to continue. Wolfspeed, a Cree Company, offers high-efficiency and high-gain GaN on SiC components that support full video bandwidth for multi-carrier streaming.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies, SweGaN, Soitec, IQE PLC, and GaN Systems.

In September 2020, NXP Semiconductors N.V. inaugurated their new RF gallium nitride wafer lab. The fabrication lab will be developing GaN wafers of 150mm (6” inch) in the U.S.

In May 2019, Soitec acquired EpiGaN. The acquisition helped the company to strengthen its engineered substrate portfolios into GaN and thus accelerate its penetration across telecom industry, power electronics and sensor applications etc.

