NA leader hails industry, trade sector’s performance

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ shakes hands with inspectors of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ acknowledged the achievements of the industry and trade sectors over the last year, during a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Tuesday.

The NA leader highlighted the 6.37 per cent growth of processing-manufacturing and the 23 per cent surge in import-export revenue year-on-year to US$670 billion in 2021, making Việt Nam one of the world's top 20 economies with the biggest trade scale.

He also recognised the contribution of the sector in signing many new-generation free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Pointing out challenges forecast in 2022, Huệ asked the sector to apply drastic measures to flexibly and safely adapt to COVID-19 and boost economic recovery, including early issuing a plan of actions to implement the NA’s Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery programme as well as the Government’s Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP.

Noting that the NA will conduct a supervision programme of the Planning Law in 2022, he requested the MoIT to speed up the revision of strategies and plans.

The NA leader also reminded the MoIT to pay greater attention to Party building and studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, lifestyle and moral example. — VNS