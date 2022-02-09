Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,273 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam receives 300,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's defence ministry

VIETNAM, February 9 -  

Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến at the handover ceremony at the Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on Tuesday evening. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence received 300,000 doses of Sinopharm Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine presented by the Ministry of National Defence of China at a ceremony held at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo said that the vaccine donation was to help the army and people of Việt Nam overcome COVID-19, which showed the sentiments of the Chinese military and government to the military and people of Việt Nam.

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến thanked the Chinese for the gift, which he said was evidence of the friendly neighbourliness and solidarity between the two countries and the two militaries.

The Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm has been used in over 70 countries, including many Southeast Asian countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Last year on August 23, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence also presented 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam receives 300,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's defence ministry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.