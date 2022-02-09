Việt Nam receives 300,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's defence ministry

VIETNAM, February 9 -

Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến at the handover ceremony at the Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on Tuesday evening. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence received 300,000 doses of Sinopharm Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine presented by the Ministry of National Defence of China at a ceremony held at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo said that the vaccine donation was to help the army and people of Việt Nam overcome COVID-19, which showed the sentiments of the Chinese military and government to the military and people of Việt Nam.

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến thanked the Chinese for the gift, which he said was evidence of the friendly neighbourliness and solidarity between the two countries and the two militaries.

The Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm has been used in over 70 countries, including many Southeast Asian countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Last year on August 23, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence also presented 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence. — VNS