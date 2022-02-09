Toothpaste Market Size, Share & Growth Worth USD 40,766.21 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% Reported By The Insight Partners

Dental Issues in Geriatric and Pediatric Population to Escalate Toothpaste Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Toothpaste Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type [Sensitivity, Whitening (Anti-Cavity and Others), Herbal/ Natural, Smokers, and Medicated], End-user (Adult and Kids), Base Type (Gel-Based and Non Gel-Based), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Drug Stores/ Pharmacies),” The toothpaste market is projected to reach US$ 40,766.21 million by 2028 from US$ 29,598.97 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

A toothpaste is derived from various components, the three main ones being abrasives, fluoride, and detergents. Toothpaste is used to promote oral hygiene: it is an abrasive that helps remove plaque and food from teeth, helps suppress bad breath, and provides active ingredients (most commonly fluoride) to treat tooth decay and prevent gum diseases.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Toothpaste Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has strongly affected the overall personal care industry. Retailers of personal care are being forced to prioritize only essential products such as food, beverages, and personal hygiene products such as toothpaste, sanitizers, and soaps, along with decreased assortment sizes and stock-keeping units (SKUs) of other product categories such as herbal toothpaste. The worldwide lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, has especially inclined consumer buying behavior by shaping consumer purchasing habits. As a result of the outbreak, there is a shift in consumer inclination toward hygiene products. Moreover, the tendency of consumers toward products free from additives and toxic chemicals has been a critical factor propelling the demand for herbal toothpaste products during this lockdown. Due to the lack of accessibility of herbal toothpaste products in retail stores, consumers are inclining toward e-commerce channels to obtain these products. However, the lack of products and logistics issues are projected to produce a supply-demand gap in online platforms.

Dental Issues in Geriatric and Pediatric Population

The rising number of children is experiencing dental problems, which is expected to fuel the market growth significantly. According to the World Health Organization, in March 2020, almost 530 million children globally were experiencing dental caries on their primary teeth. Furthermore, the growth of the geriatric population is heightening the demand for toothpaste as this age group is extremely vulnerable to several tooth issues such as tooth decay, gum diseases, and tooth cavity. According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, around 1 of 5 (20%) children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth. Moreover, 1 of 7 (13%) teenagers aged 13 to 19 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth. In addition to this, almost all adults (96%) aged 65 years or above have had a cavity; 1 in 5 have untreated tooth decay.

The rising consumer awareness concerning oral health backed by a large number of government initiatives can be favorable for the toothpaste market over the next few years. The improved consumption rate of sugary foods and beverages, combined with the prevalence of urban lifestyles, has been a considerable growth booster in the European toothpaste market. Furthermore, the size of the US herbal toothpaste market has been blooming on account of the increasing preference for specific toothpaste for certain dental diseases. Dental whitening has appeared as one of the major toothpaste market trends over the years, which companies are capitalizing on by launching new and unique flavors. As a result, toothpaste has become an essential requisite to maintain oral health and hygiene. Owing to this, toothpaste has garnered the highest market share in the oral care market.

Toothpaste Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key market players operating in the toothpaste market include Procter & Gamble; Unilever; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Henkel Ag & Company, KGAA; 3M; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; Lion Corporation; Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.; and The Himalaya Drug Company.

