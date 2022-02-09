Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,270 in the last 365 days.

The Vigilante Inu Team is announcing the meme token $VINU with a mix of utility and strong community that stands behind the movement and long-term vision for future development.

/EIN News/ -- Praha, Czech Republic, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This project was secretly launched on 01/22/2022. The Vigilante Inu project wants to prove that meme coins can bring people together and break the pump and dump patterns.


The Vigilante Inu is a community-driven project with a hard working and talented team. This project has its own Treasury.  Most of this Treasury will be used on development and making partnerships and giveaways. Vigilante Inu has strategic partners: CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Nomics. Also this project has a partnership with a Passive Income ($PSI). As a result, $VINU farm will be open on PSI-DEX, and all holders will have an opportunity to stake their $VINU to earn passive income. Furthermore, mid-term investors can expect an NFT development and marketplace, and in the long run Vigilante Inu plans to develop a 2D P2E Action Game and $VINU mobile APP connected with $VINU Token.   

$VINU Token: Utility and governance token of Vigilante Inu Ecosystem.

Tokenomics:

  • 100M - Total Supply
  • 25M - Already Burned
  • 5M - Allocated in Team Wallets
  • 3M - Max Wallet
  • 6% - Buy Taxes
  • 9% - Sell Taxes
  • 3% - Reflection to all holders
  • 12% - Goes to Treasure
  • Liquidity is locked
  • 0x4512884a05a3097bead3d25efec816c4e8dc4049 - Smart Contract

$VINU Token already listed on PancakeSwap, Nomics and a few minor token tracking pages where marketing is already in motion. Developer is KYC'ed and will push a reputable audit in future.   

Find out the latest information from Selene Gamefi Platform and join their community on the links below:


Media Contact -
Vigilante Inu 
vigilanteinu -at- gmail.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Vigilante Inu Team is announcing the meme token $VINU with a mix of utility and strong community that stands behind the movement and long-term vision for future development.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.