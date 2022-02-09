The Vigilante Inu Team is announcing the meme token $VINU with a mix of utility and strong community that stands behind the movement and long-term vision for future development.

/EIN News/ -- Praha, Czech Republic, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This project was secretly launched on 01/22/2022. The Vigilante Inu project wants to prove that meme coins can bring people together and break the pump and dump patterns.





The Vigilante Inu is a community-driven project with a hard working and talented team. This project has its own Treasury. Most of this Treasury will be used on development and making partnerships and giveaways. Vigilante Inu has strategic partners: CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Nomics. Also this project has a partnership with a Passive Income ($PSI). As a result, $VINU farm will be open on PSI-DEX, and all holders will have an opportunity to stake their $VINU to earn passive income. Furthermore, mid-term investors can expect an NFT development and marketplace, and in the long run Vigilante Inu plans to develop a 2D P2E Action Game and $VINU mobile APP connected with $VINU Token.

$VINU Token: Utility and governance token of Vigilante Inu Ecosystem.



Tokenomics:

100M - Total Supply

25M - Already Burned

5M - Allocated in Team Wallets

3M - Max Wallet

6% - Buy Taxes

9% - Sell Taxes

3% - Reflection to all holders

12% - Goes to Treasure

Liquidity is locked

0x4512884a05a3097bead3d25efec816c4e8dc4049 - Smart Contract

$VINU Token already listed on PancakeSwap, Nomics and a few minor token tracking pages where marketing is already in motion. Developer is KYC'ed and will push a reputable audit in future.

Media Contact - Vigilante Inu vigilanteinu -at- gmail.com