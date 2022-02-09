SEEDS OF WELLNESS LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER CHIA MILK AT EXPO WEST 2022
The Premier Purveyor of Chia Seed Products Set to Showcase at the Industry Event in Anaheim, CaliforniaVITACURA, CHILE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a much-anticipated return to in-person attendance March 8 through March 12, Expo West will host the leading brands in the natural and organic industry. At booth 5146- Hall E, Natural & specialty foods, Seeds of Wellness (SOW) will be showcasing the industry’s first-ever chia milk. On Thursday, March 10th, Dr. Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN, Author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean series (Rodale) will be at the Seeds of Wellness booth, sharing why chia milk is the new plant-based milk best suited for smoothies.
Seeds of Wellness’ first-of-its-kind chia milk is a fast-emerging force in the plant-based arena and a nutritionally powerful non-dairy option for everyone. Made from a single ingredient- chia seeds, chia milk is high in fiber and protein but low in sugar and calories, which makes it an excellent option for smoothie lovers, as nutrient-dense plant-based swap for baking and cooking or sipped on its own, for cereal, coffee and tea.
Chia is an ancient grain and superfood that is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein, antioxidants and healthy fats. Chia’s superpower is its concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps with gut, immune, heart and brain health. These properties work together to make chia an immense source for improving health and has been known for its characteristics in fighting and preventing chronic diseases. Seeds of Wellness’ (SOW) chia milk is vegan, non-GMO, sodium-free and allergen-friendly (free of the eight major food allergens: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybean).
Cultivating chia in South America, Seeds of Wellness (a brand of the Benexia, leading group in chia ingredients manufacturing) carefully monitors what goes into its chia products from seed to extraction to distribution. With a deep respect for the land and the people who tend it, Benexia produces the highest quality chia oils, powders and extracts. These are used to produce Seeds of Wellness’ top tier chia-based foods.
This process, plus the qualities of the ancient grain itself, distinguishes chia milk from many of the other plant milks on the market. With the same great consistency as almond milk, chia milk offers twice the amount of protein and fiber than its nut-based counterpart, and an additional 740 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per serving. And last but not least: less calories!
To learn more about the ancient grain and the industry’s first-ever chia milk, make sure to drop by booth 5146. We’ll seed you there!
