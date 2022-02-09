Submit Release
Management and Strategy Institute launches innovative new safety certification.

MSI now offering a Lean Six Sigma Red Belt in Safety certification online.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is excited to announce its newest certification program. This innovative certification combines the process improvement method of Lean Six Sigma with the important elements of safety management. The certification is called Lean Six Sigma Red Belt in Safety (LSSRBS).

MSI is one of the first organizations to combine safety principles with process improvement methods like 5S, Gemba, and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis. The certification program focuses on five key areas of safety that affect all businesses: Fire, sound, chemical/electric, transport, and machinery. It discusses how Red Belt’s work with organizational safety managers to continuously improve safety practices for the company. Important safety topics like Process Safety Management (PSM) and how action plans are recommended by OSHA.

Like all MSI programs, the Lean Six Sigma Red Belt in Safety certification program is completed 100% online and the material is self-paced. You can move through the program at your own speed and take the exam whenever you feel ready. The required passing score for certification is 70% on the exam.

