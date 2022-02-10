Former Project Coordinators at Smartlink File Lawsuit to Collect Unpaid Overtime Wages
Collective action alleges employees were misclassified as overtime exempt and were illegally denied overtime payBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday February 7, 2022, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl filed a collective action lawsuit against Smartlink, LLC (“Smartlink”). The Complaint was filed on behalf of two former employees (“Plaintiffs”) of Smartlink to recover unpaid overtime wages.
Smartlink is a national staffing company that provides project development, engineering and maintenance services for its clients. Smartlink’s clients include technology companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile and similar communication providers.
Plaintiffs worked as Project Coordinators for Smartlink. According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs and other Project Coordinators were simply responsible for providing basic administrative support, which includes tasks such as data entry and maintaining documents. However, due to the sheer volume of their work, it is alleged that Plaintiffs and other Project Coordinators were forced to work overtime to complete all of their tasks.
Plaintiffs alleged that Smartlink violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) by misclassifying Project Coordinators as salaried employees. As a result, Plaintiffs claim that they and other Project Coordinators were denied overtime wages. Although Project Coordinators had to routinely work more than forty (40) hours per week, they failed to receive “time and a half” their regular rate of pay for working over forty (40) hours in a workweek.
Benjamin L. Davis, III, one of Plaintiffs’ attorneys from The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, explains that “when employees are not actually performing administrative or managerial work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”
Additional information regarding how other Smartlink employees can join this case can be found here or by calling The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is titled Sarahong, et al. v. Smartlink, LLC, Case No. 1:22-cv-00328-BPG (U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland).
The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is a recognized leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. It has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits to date. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.
Media Contact Information: 410-244-7005
Benjamin L. Davis III
The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl
+1 410-244-7005
bdavis@nicholllaw.com