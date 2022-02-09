Telematics Software and Service Market Size - Industry Growth, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The Europe Telematics Software and Service market was valued at US$ 6,032.0 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 20,483.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Moreover, technologies such as block chain, artificial intelligence are being used in telematics software, for vehicle monitoring. Moreover, IoT is being adopted in telematics software for predictive maintenance that helps to improve driver operation, and cargo monitoring. Many telematics platform providers are engaged in launching AI enabled platform for vehicle tracking. For instance, in in August 2020, Teletrac Navman launched AI-based real-time, predictive telematics platform – TN360. This platform can provide predictive and actionable insights for vehicle and performance tracking.

Major Key players in this Market:

• MiX Telematics

• Octo Telematics

• Trimble INC

• Verizon

• Aplicom

• Astrata

• Key Telematics

Segmental Analysis

Europe Telematics Software and Service market segmented into :

By Component

(Software/Platform, Services).

The Services segment is again divided into : Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance

By Deployment

• On-Premise

• SaaS

By Solutions

• Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

• Intrusion Detection

• Analytics & Reporting

By Application

• Secured onboard communication

• Behavioral Management

• Emergency Calling /Alerts

• Fuel Management

• Route Planning

• Vehicle maintenance and monitoring

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.