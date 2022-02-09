Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Spine Navigation Tech helps with accuracy

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Navigation Systems Market by Technology (Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, CT-Based Navigation Systems, and Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems), Application [Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems (Hip & Knee Replacement), ENT Navigation Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, and Cardiac Navigation Systems] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgeries, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, numerous technological advancements, increase in incidence of ENT and neurosurgery-related disorders, and growth in knee replacement surgeries globally. However, high cost of these systems and stringent FDA rules are the major barriers that restrain the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players operating in this market such as Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Neurology navigation systems segment led the market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths share.

U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.9%.

The global electromagnetic navigation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

