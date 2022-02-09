Global Surgical Mask Market to Touch USD 13145.08 Million by 2028; Growing Number of Surgeries Performed Worldwide and the Rising Prevalence of Airborne Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Surgical Mask Market Research Report Are 3M Company, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Mediblue Healthcare Private Limited, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Prestige Ameritech, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), 614907 cases or 19% of total samples of respiratory viruses collected between early November 2019 and the end of December 2020 during inpatient and outpatient surveillance worldwide, were found to be positive for influenza. Out of these, 229639 cases or 37% cases were found to be influenza B, while 63% were positive for influenza A. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the proportion of the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by the end of 2020 was expected to increase to 57%. Moreover, out of the causes of deaths globally, deaths caused due to chronic diseases were expected to account for almost 3 quarters or 75% of the total share.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ Global Surgical Mask Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The report focuses on the key factors expected to drive the market growth, along with a detailed analysis of the major market players and their growth strategies. The report also includes various metrices by the use of advanced statistical analytical tools for the benefit of the readers of this report.

Over the past few years, with the advancements in medical technologies, the number of surgeries performed worldwide has increased significantly. According to the statistics by the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), the total count of primary surgery operations performed between the calendar years of 2015 and 2018 for sleeve gastrectomy recorded 305242 numbers (58.6%). This was followed by Roux enY gastric bypass, OAGB/MGB, and Gastric band among others, with 162613 (31.2%), 21613 (4.1%), and 19255 (3.7%) numbers respectively. The surge in the number of surgeries in hospital or other clinic settings is expected to drive the need for surgical masks, and in turn, drive the growth of the global surgical mask market. The market registered a revenue of USD 4658.5 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 13145.08 Million by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of (-)18.1% over the forecast period.

The growth of the global surgical mask market can also be attributed to the rising cases of COVID-19, which according to the WHO, as of September 16th, 2021, registered 226236577 confirmed cases and 4654548 deaths. Moreover, increasing stringent norms of the government of nations around the globe and the numerous advisories stated by regulatory bodies regarding the use of face masks to limit the spread of the virus is also projected to drive the demand for surgical masks, and in turn, accelerate the market growth. In addition, the surge in the geriatric population worldwide is also expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth in the coming years. According to the statistics by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of persons aged 65 or over in the year 2019 registered 702.9 Million and is further expected to touch 1548.9 Million by the end of 2050.

The global surgical mask market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America region is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 4443.04 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 1558.72 Million in the year 2019. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 2648.5 Million by the end of 2023.

On the other hand, the market in Europe is expected to hold the second-largest revenue of USD 4035.54 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 1427.35 Million in the year 2019. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, NORDIC, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany registered the largest revenue of USD 307.7 Million in the year 2019 and is further predicted to touch USD 916.1 Million by the end of 2028. Apparently, the market in France is projected to hold the second-highest share of the market and further attain revenue of USD 758.7 Million by the end of 2028.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global surgical mask market is segmented by product into anti-fog mask, basic surgical mask, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask. Amongst these segments, the basic surgical mask segment is to register the largest market revenue of USD 6162.59 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 2216.95 Million in the year 2019. In North America, the basis surgical mask segment registered the largest revenue of USD 742.26 Million in the year 2019 and is further projected to touch USD 2083.78 Million by the end of 2028, while in Europe, the basic surgical mask segment is expected to garner the highest market share throughout the forecast period, and the fluid/splash resistant surgical mask segment is predicted to grow with the second-largest revenue of USD 1047.22 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 370.83 Million in the year 2019.

The global surgical mask market is further segmented by end-user into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment is anticipated to generate the largest revenue of USD 5635.04 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 1964.01 Million in the year 2019. Moreover, in North America, the hospital segment is projected to hold the highest market share, while the clinics segment is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 1261.82 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 477.59 Million in the year 2019. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific, the hospital segment registered the largest revenue of USD 533.03 Million in the year 2019.

The global surgical mask market is also segmented by material, securing method, and by distribution channel.

Global Surgical Mask Market, Segmentation by Material

Cotton

Polypropylene

Cellulose & Paper

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Biodegradable Polymers

Biomass Material

Polycarbonate

Others

Global Surgical Mask Market, Segmentation by Securing Method

Tie-Band

Ear-Loop

Global Surgical Mask Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy Retail Stores



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global surgical mask market that are included in our report are 3M Company, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Mediblue Healthcare Private Limited, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Prestige Ameritech, and others.

