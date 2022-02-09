A2P SMS Market 2022 - Industry Size, Share, Trend and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028 | mBlox Inc., Symsoft AB

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The dynamics of the A2P SMS market are discussed in detail in order to provide investors with concrete information about the A2P SMS market to help them make major decisions. Primary and secondary research has been carried out to provide deeper insights into the A2P SMS market. The A2P SMS market is likely to undergo major changes, and the performance of the market in various regions is thoroughly studied. The report goes into detail about the geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players. The report also includes an assessment of COVID 19's impact on the A2P SMS market.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global A2P SMS Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global A2P SMS Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide A2P SMS Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major players operating in the global A2P SMS Market are:-

• FortyTwo Telecom AB

• AMD Telecom S.A.

• Syniverse Technologies LLC

• Silverstreet BV

• Ogangi Corporation

• mBlox Inc.

• Symsoft AB

• Tanla Solutions Ltd.

• OpenMarket Inc.

• Optimizer International Group Inc.

• Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd.

An Increase in the use of A2P SMS by the aforementioned enterprises is expected to escalate the market growth. SMS is the most cost-effective and conventional means for communication that can be used as a form of media and promotional purposes. For example, increasing reliance of consumer on smartphones for various activities. The increasing integration of smartphones or increasing number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to provide high impetus to the A2P SMS market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, India had nearly 502 million smartphone users and the number is expected to reach 780 million in 2021. The number of smartphone users worldwide forecasted to exceed to 3.8 billion in 2021.

Due to increasing usage of smartphones worldwide, the demand for A2P SMS is expected to increase with a rapid pace, driving the A2P SMS market growth. Furthermore, growth of the market is driven by the rapid growth of the global telecom industry. According to the GSM Association (GSMA), the global telecom operators have over 5 billion mobile subscribers. However, the major factor restraining the A2P SMS market growth is the lack of adoption due to the increasing proliferation of other messaging applications. Consumer tendency to rely on text messages has decreased considerably due to the introduction of other messaging apps.

A2P SMS Market Segmentation:

On the basis of applications, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Customer relationship management services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional campaigns

Others (Query and search based services)

On the basis of end users, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Retail

BFSI

Transportation and transit

Utilities

Education & Healthcare

Others (Media, Gaming and entertainment)

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

