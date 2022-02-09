Subscription Box Industry Analysis 2021, Growth Statistics, Market Trends, Revenue, Share and Forecast Report By 2026

Subscription Box Market

The global subscription box market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription Box Industry Analysis 2021: Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast till 2026”, the global subscription box market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global subscription box market to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2026. A subscription box refers to a service of niche items packed and delivered in a box to the customers on a recurring basis like yearly, half-yearly or monthly. It has gained immense popularity due to its unique features like product curation by customers, surprise or mystery items inside the box, and aesthetic design. As a result, subscription boxes are widely used across various sectors, such as food and beverages, pet care, books, health and fitness, personal care and apparel.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global subscription box market is primarily driven by the expanding e-commerce industry and shifting consumer preferences toward personalized and curated products. Additionally, the introduction of long-term subscription services and the growing influence of social media have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, various social media-based startups are adopting subscription boxes and collaborating with influencers, bloggers and vloggers to create brand awareness and maintain consistent revenue. Other factors, including numerous celebrity endorsements, rising disposable incomes and aggressive promotional activities by retailers, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.)

• BarkBox

• Birchbox

• Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

• Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

• FabFitFun

• Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

• Grove Collaborative Inc.

• Harry's Inc.

• HelloFresh SE

• Loot Crate

• Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

• TechStyle Fashion Group

Breakup by Application:

• Clothing and Fashion

• Beauty

• Food and Beverages

• Pet Food

• Baby Products

• Health and Fitness

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Replenishment Subscription

• Curation Subscription

• Access Subscription

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

