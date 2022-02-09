Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market is expected to reach US$ 315.4 Mn by the end of 2028- FMI
Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium based medicines are being increasingly consumed across the globe, elevating demand in the pharmaceutical sector. Factors such as product innovation vis-à-vis demographic changes and expansion of health government programmes have triggered the demand for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate.
The global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market was valued at US$ 216.1 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 315.4 Mn by the end of 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.
Being a large volume commodity, utilisation of sodium bicarbonate in the pharmaceutical industry is relatively niche, wherein high purity product grade is utilised. However, when deciding whether or not to use a medicine, researchers in the pharmaceutical market weigh the risks and ramifications of new drug innovations and formulations. And the will to use this medicine by caregivers and patients is a subject of constant study. Studies have revealed that using sodium bicarbonate is not harmful for human health; in fact, using it as a drug can be helpful in the treatment and relief of some diseases.
Administering Sodium Bicarbonate to Pregnant Women Found Effective in Inducing Natural Childbirth
Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Karolinska Institute in Sweden have discovered that giving pharma grade sodium bicarbonate to women in labour would increase their chances of having a natural, vaginal delivery. A set of women were given pharma grade sodium bicarbonate along with oxytocin and another set was only given oxytocin – a drug that helps strengthen contractions. It was found that the intake of bicarbonate of soda increased the chances of a vaginal delivery by 17% as compared to only administering oxytocin that helped in labour contraction in very few cases, leaving emergency caesarean section as the only option for the other cases. According to researchers, this kind of therapeutic use of pharma grade sodium bicarbonate will decrease Amniotic Fluid Lactate (AFL) – high levels of which mostly lead to operative interventions.
In another study, pharma grade sodium bicarbonate, when taken as a supplement by young swimmers, was found to increase their performance by regulating the blood buffering power. Also, when athletes took this compound in controlled measures, they displayed reduced signs of lactate concentration and digestive symptoms such as cramps and abdominal pain.
Developing Pharmaceutical Sector in Certain Countries Anticipated to Attract Huge Global Investments
Low cost treatments using pharma grade sodium bicarbonate have the potential to improve mortality rates in developing nations with a thriving pharmaceutical sector. This is projected to create traction in the global market for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate therapeutics. Additionally, favourable government policies including those pertaining to foreign direct investments, healthcare facilities and infrastructure development programmes such as cluster development in the pharmaceuticals sector are likely to trigger revenue growth of the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market.
The demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate is largely driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for pharmaceutical products utilising sodium bicarbonate.
Competition Landscape
Key players operating in the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market are focusing on new product launches in the form of injections for the medical industry worldwide. They are also engaging in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to distribute their products in numerous healthcare institutions to cater to the high demand from consumers. Meanwhile, some of the other companies are aiming to conduct exhaustive research and development activities to introduce innovative sodium bicarbonate medications for various disorders.
Key Companies Profiled
Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals, Novacarb (Novacap Group), Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, GHCL Limited, CIECH S.A., Natural Soda LLC, Jost Chemical Co., Tronox Alkali Corporation
Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market by Category
By Application:
API
Excipients
Antacids
Haemodialysis
Tablet Coating
Toothpaste
By Grade:
Fine
Coarse
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
SEA and Pacific
China
India
Japan
MEA
