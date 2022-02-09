Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1,17,695.0 Mn by 2029- FMI
Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in mobile authenticator services and SMS campaigns provide a strong impetus to the use of premium application-to-person and person-to-application (A2P and P2A) messaging solutions at a global level. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study suggests that the market for premium A2P and P2A messaging solutions will surpass revenues worth US$ 75 Bn in 2022 and would observe an attractive 5% CAGR through 2029.
SMS is gaining traction as a key medium for dissemination of content and information, access to services, security, monitoring, and verification. SMS is expected to continue dominating messaging technologies in the foreseeable future, attributable to its omnipresent, reliable, and stable nature. A variety of innovative apps that use A2P SMS as a medium for value-added services (VAS) communications are emerging, providing feature phone users with an app-like interface and a more vibrant range of services.
Ascending need for secure and reliable messaging in an A2P context is attributable to the necessity to protect large amounts of sensitive data sent across SMS. Solution providers in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market must focus on ensuring that their services are reliable and least prone to data leakages to gain an edge over competitors.
Key Takeaways - Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Study
Premium A2P SMS is the most reliable bridge between a unique number (offline) and the digital world. The billing relationship is also a crucial cog in this bridge, as it allows online services to be more easily monetized through carrier billing.
Premium A2P and P2A messaging remains the most ubiquitous platform, enabling marketers to reach the widest audience, which is anticipated to boost growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period.
Majority of banks use SMS for creating awareness regarding their service and to confirm transactions through two factor authentication. A2P SMS is already a vital tool in the mobile financial market.
Cloud API messaging platforms will continue to hold the lion’s share of around 80% in global premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period.
Among all applications, authentication services will register a significant CAGR in the global premium A2P and P2A messaging market.
Increasing Demand for Premium A2P and P2A Messaging for OTT Applications and Social Media SMS
Demand for premium A2P and P2A messaging is rising from almost every end-use industry. Online interactions are expected to significantly increase the demand for premium A2P and P2A messaging solutions. Social networking services like Twitter and Facebook are expected to rely on both SMS and IP channels.
Although IP channels are used extensively for social messaging, SMS is anticipated to play a much greater role in social messaging services. SMS's interoperable, omnipresent, and secure nature makes it the perfect platform to deliver notifications of social messages and transactional communication activities. Google has a range of services such as Gmail SMS, Google Voice SMS, Calendar SMS, and Bloggers, powered by premium A2P and P2A messaging solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Major solution vendors are inclined at investing heavily in customer communication technology innovations to uncover increased applications of premium A2P and P2A messaging. The vendors are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations for captivating competitive market positioning and increased market shares.
For instance, In August 2019, Comviva joined hands with N-able Pvt Ltd. as a local strategic alliance partner to catalyze digital services in Sri Lanka. N-able leveraged Comviva’s innovative offerings to the telecom service providers in Sri Lanka, through its Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP).
In October 2019, the Vonage launched the Vonage App Center. The Vonage App Center is built on a flexible microservices architecture that allows partners to deploy business apps from directly within Vonage Business Cloud (VBC), Vonage's cloud-native unified communications solution.
Key Companies Profiled
Tata Communications Ltd, Nexmo (Vonage Holdings), Syniverse, AT&T, CLX Communications (Sinch AB), TWILIO INC., Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Enghouse Networks, Vodafone, OpenMarket (Amdocs), Mavenir, Infobip, mGage, Link Mobility, Messagebird, Messente, Route Mobile, GMS, Interop tech, Openmind Networks, Tyntec, Tecomsa-LTD, MSG91
Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Outlook by Category
By Application:
Inquiry and Search Related Services
Customer Relationship Management Services
Authentication Services
Promotional and Marketing Services
Notifications and Alerts
Voting and Entertainment
Pushed Content Services
Interactive Messages
By Traffic:
National
International
By Tools:
Cloud API Messaging Platforms
Traditional and Managed Messaging Services
