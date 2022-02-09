The New Delta 9 THC Gummies Launched By Exhale Wellness

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has launched a hemp product with a legal amount of delta 9 THC; Delta 9 THC gummies being vegan and cruelty-free, these are suitable for absolutely anyone who wants to try this fantastic alternative to weed where marijuana is illegal.



These don’t contain animal gelatine, which makes them the healthy, and the most environmentally conscious decision you could make when it comes to buying THC gummies. They don’t contain artificial flavors or colors, so you have the opportunity to get healthy delicious hemp derived THC gummies straight from nature.

The Delta 9 gummies come packed in small bottles of 750 mg (each gummy containing 1.0 mg THC and 25 mg CBD) and 1500 mg strength (each gummy containing 1.3 mg THC and 50 mg CBD). So, now you have the opportunity to choose depending on your preferences and your tolerance.

These gummies are filled with a full spectrum CBD and have less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC in them, which makes them 100% legal. A third-party laboratory has tested them.

These powerful gummies have already attracted a lot of attention from the public and regular users of hemp products, and nothing but praises have been shared about them. Judging by the customers' reviews and their feedback, you’ll love them too. As many of them have already said: "These are the most potent Delta 9 THC edibles; so fruity that they’re perfectly masking the hemp taste”. The fact that they’re vegan and cruelty-free was also positively welcomed by the consumers.

Being ethically made without hurting or testing on animals is something that you can rarely find on the hemp market. Also, many consumers were thrilled by how quickly their chronic pains have disappeared, and their whole well-being has improved, swearing that they’ve found the perfectly harmless and effective solution for improving their health.

Exhale’s Delta 9 & Delta 8 products have also been mentioned on Forbes. They’ve stated that these Delta 9 THC gummies are worth every single penny spent.

We’ve made sure this psychoactive cannabinoid that is found in the cannabis plant is extracted by using the CO 2 extraction process that allows all of the benefits to be preserved.

Being among the most popular cannabinoids, Exhale Wellness has brought us this extract in a delicious, mouth-watering form of gummies. They'll bring you joy and euphoria, as you've never experienced in your life. Other than that, you’ll receive countless other valuable gains.

They'll deeply relax you, soothing your body and calming your mind.

Your sleeping will become tight and peaceful.

Any chronic pains that bother you will instantly disappear.

Your mood will significantly improve, accompanied by enhanced positivity and joyfulness.

If you, in any case, suffer from depression and anxiety, get ready to say goodbye to them.



About Exhale Wellness

Dedicated to providing only the best on the hemp market, Exhale Wellness has become one of the best! With their long-time experience and eco-friendly practices, Exhale Wellness never failed to produce unique, organic plant-based cannabis goods. Combining their products with superfoods, we’re always excited and impatient to see what their next step in their advanced production would be.

Their organic dairy-free, gluten-free and GMO-free products have gained a lot of popularity among the users because of their purity and lack of artificial ingredients. Using nature as the supreme provider of the finest ingredients, they always succeed to satisfy us, so by launching these Delta 9 gummies, they delivered everything we've expected from them. Moreover, Exhale has been quite famous for their CBD & Delta 8 products .

Exhale Wellness Contact number: (323) 448-3810