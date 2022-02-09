Increasing Preference For eBooks Significantly Impacts The Book Publishers Market Demand

Book Publishers Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-books sales are growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. E- books generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, the total global book publisher revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period. Although the physical book publisher’s industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for digital versions is expected to significantly impact the book publishers market growth during this period.

Book publishers market trends includes print-on-demand (POD) model which is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The Print on Demand model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs, writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form. Major print-on-demand book service providers include Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source, and Lulu. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within 2 hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most due to this technology.

The global book publishers market size is expected to grow from $84.54 billion in 2021 to $89.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The book publishers market share is expected to reach $105.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Major players covered in the global book publishers industry are Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Lagardere SCA, Grupo Planeta, News Corporation, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson plc, Vivendi SA, CBS Corporation, Thomson Reuters, and Hubert Burda Media.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the book publisher market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global book publishers market analysis report is segmented by type into consumer books, educational books, religious books, by readers' age group into below 12 years, 13 years to 18 years, above 18 years, by distribution channel into online, offline.

