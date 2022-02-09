Information Services Market Incorporates Responsive Designs For Enhances Digital User Experience

Information Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Information Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s information services industry overview, many universities, colleges, and independent libraries are facilitating access to books, audio and video content through digital platforms. They are offering platforms and technologies that can offer access to content through various devices Applications are being developed for desktops, mobile phones, and tablets irrespective of the size of the device screen. Responsive design and device compatibility are being incorporated to enhance user experience, accessing content through digital platforms. For example, Grand Valley State University Libraries, University of Toronto’s Library Catalogue, Princeton University Library, and University of Arizona’s Special Collections incorporated responsive design to enhance user experience.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the information services market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the information services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The information services market size is expected to grow from $136.23 billion in 2021 to $148.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the information services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global information services market share is expected to reach $200.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The rising use of social media for people to connect and communicate with each other is expected to drive the demand for information services during the forecast period. Information services industry trends include individuals using social platforms to share information and to be in touch with their families and friends. More time is being spent on social networking sites is boosting the growth of the internet publishing and broadcasting industry. As of 2019, there were around 3.48 billion people using social media, indicating widespread usage of social media. Rising social media usage is expected to drive information services market growth through rising in demand for news syndicates and online libraries and archives.

Major players covered in the global information services market are RELX plc, News Corporation, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, The New York Public Library, Thomson Reuters, The New York Times Company, Tribune Media Company, Queens Public Library, King County Library System, and Cuyahoga County Public Library.

TBRC’s global information services market market research report is segmented by type into news syndicates, libraries and archives, all other information services, by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, by end-user into B2B, B2C.

Information Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By End-User (B2B, B2C) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

