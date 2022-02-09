Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size Hits US$ 451.11 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Mechanical Type Segment to Lead Gait Rehabilitation System Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Gait Rehabilitation System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 304.77 million in 2021 to US$ 451.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. The growth of the gait rehabilitation system market is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, and the elevating number of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases cases. However, the availability of alternate therapies and the lack of trained professionals hamper the growth of the market.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 304.77 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 451.11 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 139

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 67

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product Type ; End-User , and Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Gait rehabilitation technique is growing exponentially as regaining functional gait is seen as a must for independent living in real-world scenarios. The various kinds of walking difficulties have urged the development of a broad spectrum of gait systems in neurological, medical, and traumatic diseases. Rehabilitation system is an important part of the therapy plan for patients suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities. Basically, rehabilitation system helps patient body to function normally while improving the overall quality of life physically, emotionally, and socially. Most gait training systems are designed for acute and subacute neurological patients. Many techniques are used for relearning gait cycle training (functional gait training) or gait movements (nonfunctional training). Each system has its advantages and disadvantages in terms of functional outcomes. However, training gait cycle movements are insufficient for the rehabilitation of ambulation.

Elevating Number of Sports Injuries and Orthopedic Disease Cases

Sports injuries can damage the cartilage and ligaments of athletes. Rising cases of sports injuries among athletes is another key factor that boosts the demand for gait rehabilitation systems. According to a study published by Stanford Children’s Health in 2020, 30 million children and teenagers participate in sports events annually in the US, and ~3.5 million injuries are reported during these events. Further, the most common injuries observed among children and teenagers are sprains and strains. According to the National Safety Council (NSC) estimates, in 2017, 526,000 injuries were caused due to personal exercise, with or without equipment, in the US. Further, as per a study published by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), during 2018−2019, the US reported a significant rise in the participation of male students from high schools in soccer, wrestling, and tennis. It also stated that participation in school sports was at a peak during 2017−2018 in the US, for the first time in the past 30 years.

The prevalence and impact of these disorders are expected to rise with the increase in the aging population and rise in many risk factors associated with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). Further, osteoarthritis (OA), caused by the breakdown of joint cartilage between bones, is one of the most common joint disorders reported in the US. It is also known as degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 32.5 million adults in the US suffer from OA.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product type, the gait rehabilitation system market is bifurcated into mechanical type and computer-aided. In 2021, the mechanical type segment is accounted for a larger market share. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the elevating number of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases cases.

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

zebris Medical GmbH; PRODROMUS S.A.; Reha Technology AG; DIH Medical; Meditouch; HIWIN Corporation; BAMA teknoloji; Restorative Therapies, Inc.; Meden-Inmed Sp. z o.o.; and Groupe WINNCARE are a few leading companies operating in the gait rehabilitation system market.

