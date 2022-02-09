Medical Aesthetics Market Size Worth US$ 16,034.87 million by 2028 | Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Facial Aesthetic Products Segment to Lead Medical Aesthetics Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Medical Aesthetics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 16,034.87 million by 2028 from US$ 7,039.06 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 7,039.06 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 16,034.87 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 258

No. Tables 196

No. of Charts & Figures 93

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product ; Application ; End User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes waste reduction as an important aspect of strengthening health systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of surgical approaches that minimize waste and achieve better results with the available resources. Minimally invasive surgeries are among the approaches that result in low waste generation and reduced medical expenses; moreover, these surgeries ensure low absenteeism at workplaces, which has a net positive effect on the productivity of an economy. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US in 2018. In the US, the use of these surgeries rose sharply by 228% during 2018–2000, and they now account for ~90% of aesthetic interventions in the country. Minimal invasiveness results in faster recovery, lesser scarring, limited stress, and better patient satisfaction.

The modern concept of natural and harmonious rejuvenation is based on a comprehensive, three-dimensional, multi-layered approach that combines several active ingredients and techniques in surgical procedures such as skin relaxation, volume enlargement, volume repositioning, reshaping, surface renewal, and skin tightening, depending on the specific patient needs. Since the appearance of the skin is considered an important factor in wellbeing and health, the number of aesthetic procedures performed around the world is increasing steadily. Further, nonsurgical procedures include facial injections and cryolipolysis, among others. These short procedures help correct facial lines, wrinkles, cellulite reduction, and unwanted fat reduction with minimal side effects. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) defines a nonsurgical cosmetic procedure as an effective and safe procedure for those who willing to undergo subtle enhancement and surgical result enhancement with lower recovery periods;

In the past 20 years, minimally invasive procedures have undergone continuous innovations. In 2017, doctors performed 15.7 million minimally invasive procedures in North America. Thus, surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures is driving the medical aesthetics market growth.

Based on product, the medical aesthetics market is subsegmented into facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, and others. In 2021, the facial aesthetic products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. However, the skin aesthetic devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures is expected to drive the Medical Aesthetics Market

Surge in demand for superior materials and techniques required for dental aesthetics procedures has spurred research into the same. However, nonsurgical facial aesthetic procedures received less attention from the dental community until chemicals such as hyaluronic acid fillers and botulinum toxin were requested by patients, which led dental manufacturers to add these materials to their catalogs and advertisements. The increasing number of accredited basic and advanced hands-on training courses in the use of such materials has been advertised in most dental journals and journals that are currently available. Facial rejuvenation has become a major issue of psychosocial wellbeing in this era of fashion, beauty, and trends. Thus, the increasing use of dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for enhancing facial aesthetics is fueling the medical aesthetics market growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ALLERGAN, Hologic Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Cutera, Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Alma Lasers, Galderma Laboratories (Nestle), Sientra, Inc.; and EL.EN. S.P.A are among the leading companies operating in the medical aesthetics Market.

As per ISAPS estimations, the number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures have increased by 51.4% from 2011 to 2017. With the proliferation of the medical aesthetics industry, competition is also inevitably increasing. It is a heterogeneous industry as the competition is not only among beauty clinics specializing in surgical cosmetic procedures, but other beauty service providers such as salons and also compete with them.

The medical aesthetics market is segmented on the bases of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is subsegmented into facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, and others. Based on application, the market is further segmented into facial and body contouring, facial and skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and others. Based on end user, the market is subsegmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas and beauty centers, and home care.

Medical Aesthetics Market Facial Aesthetic Products Segment to Lead During 2021–2028