Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, Demand and Revenue Share, Forecast, by 2021–2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report titled Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Forecast to 2028 has been uploaded by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding repository of intelligent market reports. The report spans over 200+ pages and offers valuable insights about market size, market share, revenue growth, sales network and distribution channel, and other key factors such as drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, and growth strategies. The report is an exhaustive dataset offering comprehensive overview of the Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market and its changing dynamics. The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-use applications, and leading geographical regions. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments.

The latest research report offers a complete analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors accountable for the global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report also highlights the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Report Scope:

The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights to the readers, businesses, and stakeholders to help them make informed decisions and gain a robust footing in the market. The report analyzes the growth trends in the historical years and offers an idea about the current and emerging trends of the industry. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are included in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies in the market include:

• Olympus Corporation

• Mistras Group Inc.

• General Electric

• Ashtead Technology Inc.

• Bosello High Technology Srl

• Magnaflux Corporation

• Nikon Metrology Inc.

• Zetec Inc.

• Td Williamson, Inc.

• NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

• Sonatest Ltd.

• Yxlon International GmbH

• Fischer Technology Inc.

• Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market.

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segmentation:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Surface Inspection

• Volumetric Inspection

• Visual Inspection

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Radiographic Testing

• Liquid Penetrant Testing

• Eddy Current Testing

• Testing Visual Testing

• Magnetic Particle Testing

• Ultrasonic Testing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace

• Power Generation

• Manufacturing

• Public Infrastructure

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

