Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Advancement Technology & Future Business Opportunities Panedia, SubVRsive, Vizor

Virtual Reality Content Creation Market

The global Virtual Reality Content Creation market was valued at US$ 240.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 39.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 86% over the forecast period. The Coherent Market Insights research report gives knowledge about Virtual Reality Content Creation market drivers with significant data that has been verified using a limited number of research approaches and primary or secondary sources. The study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:-

➝ The virtual reality content creation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of VR products in SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and the gaming and entertainment sector. For instance, in March 2020, a major video-game making company, Entertainment Software Association, revealed the results of its survey reporting that about 29% of gamers in the U.S. own a VR system.

➝ On the geographical front, the North American region is holding the commanding position in the virtual reality content creation market on account of rising number of video-gamers and increased volume of VR product launches.

➝ In relation to the same, the virtual reality content creation market in the Asia Pacific region is propelling at a scalable rate in the light of increasing number of VR-based start-ups.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

⁃ 360 Labs

⁃ Blippar

⁃ Koncept VR

⁃ Matterport

⁃ Panedia Pty Ltd.

⁃ SubVRsive

⁃ Vizor

⁃ Voxelus

⁃ WeMakeVR

⁃ Wevr

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:-

➢ Growing demand for HMDs and increasing availability of affordable VR products is expected to augment growth of the virtual reality content creation market throughout the forecast period.

➢ Furthermore, the rising number of gamers in conjunction with the trend of indoor gaming activities is expected to supplement growth of the virtual reality content creation market over the forecast period.



