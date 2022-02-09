Nemesis DAO Announces the Launch of Its Platform

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemesis DAO, a decentralized reserve currency protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced the launch of its platform. It is backed by a receptacle of assets in the treasury, giving it an inherent value that it will not go below. It aims, per the project white paper, to build the go-to reserve currency on the Binance Smart Chain network at the same time guaranteeing short and long-term profits for all of its token holders.



It hopes to become the ideal trading pair on the network backed by real assets.

Nemesis DAO will offer community members a ton of rewards for staking and minting, and through the integration of DAO, it aims to run a community-governed project where $NMS token holders reserve the right to vote on suggestions and proposals on future developments. Additionally, Nemesis DAO has a vision to become the world's leading blockchain ecosystem—offering an equal and fair opportunity to users while delivering a transparent and safe playground devoid of rug pulls, manipulation, and other malicious activities.

What Nemesis DAO Has Done Until Today

Since its launch, Nemesis DAO has recorded remarkable feats—delivering on its promises while introducing certain unique concepts to the market.

Two weeks after the launch of the project, DREX, the lead developer announced a small yet strategic roadmap for success. All of the promises have been fulfilled by the team, helping build trust & transparency and pushing the project further, some of them including the new faster and more responsive website UI, CEX listings, media collaborations, marketing campaigns, buyback & burns, new contests & events along with the launch of certain innovative products.

CertiK Audit Passed

The importance of a third-party software audit cannot be overemphasized, especially in the crypto industry where hacks and vulnerability exploitations are the other of the day.

Like other well-meaning projects, Nemesis DAO has authorized a 3rd party software audit, and not surprisingly, has passed the test, with results showing that the protocol is secure and at no risk of a security breach. This is in line with the development team's core value of building a transparent, fair, and secure blockchain ecosystem.

Private KYC Done

With the number of rug pulls in the DeFi space on the rise, reputable media outlets would only partner with projects with well-known team members. Nemesis DAO, being a transparent, fair, and sustainable protocol, has completed all KYC requirements with several media outlets. In line with this, the BSC-based protocol has entered a consortium with BSC Daily— the most popular platform on the advanced BSC network. BSC Daily only collaborates with projects who complete the KYC process. Nemesis DAO deeply respects identity confidentiality and will only complete KYC with the most respectable crypto platforms.

Integration of Multiple Signature Wallet

Another yet impressive task accomplished by Nemesis DAO is the assignment of privileged roles to multiple signature wallets [Multi-Sig]. In a bid to prevent any point of failure caused by incessant security breaches, Nemesis DAO has pushed the management and ownership of the contract to a multi-sig wallet and security policy that has been devised to request a ⅔ consensus before any activity is executed.

House of Degens: Governance System

Aimed at building a strong security policy characterized by a controlled behavior of NMS by DAO [decentralized autonomous organization] in a way that gives power back to the people, Nemesis DAO has segued to a decentralized voting system. Leveraging sNMS and wsNMS decision tokens, participants will reserve the right to cast their votes on proposals and suggestions made. Akin to most DAO-powered protocols, Nemesis DAO will calculate the voting power of each participant based on the sNMS and wrapped wsNMS held during the time of the voting snapshot.

Roadmap 2022: Driving Nemesis to the Future

Nemesis DAO aims at being the most secure, rewarding, and constantly-evolving decentralized application system. Furthermore, it hopes to be a haven for all crypto traders.

Embracing the "strategy before structure" model, Nemesis DAO will try to identify the problems that have deterred the streamlined migration to blockchain technology, and with the newfound information, it will create specialized tools and systems that will aid in the maximization of collective success. With a new roadmap introduced, this BSC-based reserve currency protocol will hope to accomplish these feats;

Development & New Features:

Angel Nodes

Nemesis Pro

Nemesis NFT Zone

NFT Box Openings

NFT Staking + Farming Protocols

NFT Marketplace with Custom Tokens

Cross-Chain Integration

New Mining, Staking, and Farming Protocols

Various Capital-Oriented Operation Games

Implementation of Tier-Based Loyalty Mining

Nemesis Clubhouse: Luck- and Roll-Based Games

Nemesis Lottery and similar Multi-User Competitive Games

Algorithmic Stable-Coin

Marketing - 6 Month Plan:

Build a new brand Identity.

Drive traffic to its social media accounts—Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, etc.

Plan and create SEO-focused content for marketing campaigns.

Outsource tasks to more marketing agencies in an attempt to drive traffic.

Collaborate with influencers.

Hold AMA [Ask Me Anything] sessions regularly.

Asian market expansion—India, China, Japan, Korea.

CEX and DEX partnerships—establishing relationships, setting up contests, and negotiating listings.

Angel Nodes

As the first promise of the roadmap, Angel Nodes, another product of this BSC-based protocol has been already launched and will have a specialized treasury called "Arch Treasury" which will strengthen the Nemesis ecosystem further.

Nemesis Pro

Nemesis DAO is introducing a remarkable feature—Nemesis Pro—a new staking incentive with an array of features members of the Nemesis community have dreamed of. Slated for launch in February 2022, this product will come with hyper-staking (4,4) and anti-whale protection, therefore enforcing the concept of true decentralization. Furthermore, this product will address the problem of unsustainable returns promised by DeFi protocols.

It will have an epoch time of 1 hour and a 5-day ROI rate at around 5%. To encourage extended staking periods, Random and Consecutive Golden Epochs will show up and, in turn, increase the 5-day ROI to 8%.

Securing A Brighter Future

With all upcoming developments and marketing campaigns, adding the team's dedication to deliver everything promised as they did before, Nemesis DAO holds a great potential to attract investors of all sizes very soon. Nemesis DAO's solutions and improvements seem like what the DEFI space needs the most, like DAO anti-inflation measures, anti-bots, treasury boosters, staker-friendly features and so on. Not only that but new plans such as NFTs, cross-chain integration, algorithmic stablecoin, luck based & competitive games and many more will surely boost the platform to another level. Team is confident and aware that there is so much work ahead, they express that Nemesis DAO will be here to stay for years and they will continue to bring roadmap features as promised to start 2023 much stronger.

About Nemesis DAO

Known as a decentralized reserve currency protocol, Nemesis DAO is a BSC-based project that seeks to create a reserve currency for the network while enhancing short and long-term profits for its token holders. Running a democratic protocol, thanks to DAO, Nemesis DAO will allow community members to vote for proposals and suggestions made on the protocol.

