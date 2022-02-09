Logistics Market Report on Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Logistics Market Information Report: By Transportation Type (Airways, Waterways, Railways, Roadways), Logistic Type (First Party, Second Party, Third Party) End User (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Oil & Gas) - Forecast 2030” the market is likely to witness good market growth rising at a 7.25% CAGR by the end of the global forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Research Future’s Review on Logistics Market



The global logistics market is growing persistently. Factors such as the rising landscape of international trades and the global economy drive market growth. Besides, increasing advances in integrated solutions, such as security management, warehousing, information & inventory management, packaging, material handling, and transportation, boost the market size.

With the continuously changing global supply chain, the market is expected to garner significant traction over the next few years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global logistics market is projected to witness significant gains by 2030, growing at a 7.25% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market growth is also directly related to rising government initiatives to streamline logistics operations.

Rapid urbanization and economic growth worldwide, alongside the changing lifestyles of consumers, escalate the market value further. Additionally, large advances in logistics technology led by the rising R&D funding and initiatives by public-private sectors push the market value.

Favorable government trade policies offer significant expansion opportunities to vendors, increasing the demand for logistic services. Simultaneously, economic reforms and government initiatives to strengthen manufacturing sectors attract vast investments.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 pages) on Logistics

Global Logistics Market - Segmentation

The market is segmented into transportation type, logistic type, end-user industry, and region. The transportation type segment is bifurcated into waterways, airways, roadways, and railways.

The logistic type segment is bifurcated into first, second, and third-party logistics. The End-user segment is bifurcated into retail, industrial & manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and others. By regions, the market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific, Americas, MEA, and rest-of-the-world.

Logistics Market – Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global logistics market, accounting for a significant market share. Factors such as the increased trades in domestic and international markets, alongside the rising adoption of outsourced logistic services, drive the market growth. Besides, increasing imports & exports and the huge demand for logistic services due to the economic growth and urbanization boost the market size.

Moreover, substantial investments in developing technologies and upgrades in the logistic industry increase the region’s market share. China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia account for sizable shares in the APAC logistics market due to the ever-increasing population and large manufacturing base in these countries.



Global Logistics Market - Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several well-established players, the global market for logistics appears to be highly competitive. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage in this market. Heavy investments are made to drive R&D activities and expansion plans.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Nov.16, 2021 --- ModAir Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd (ModAir) launched a tech-enabled air logistics & courier platform focused on the rising population in tier 2 and 3 cities. ModAir has pioneered tech-enabled Air Logistics & Courier platforms in India by taking a big leap forward into the air cargo industry.

With its exclusive services, ModAir would disrupt the logistics market by ensuring small loads with low operational costs, easy accessibility of small airfields, and the flexibility to capture the market by providing a seamless experience to its valued customers.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Logistics Market Information Report: By Transportation Type (Airways, Waterways, Railways, Roadways), Logistic Type (First Party, Second Party, Third Party) End User (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Oil & Gas) - Forecast 2030



