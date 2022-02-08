PEI unveils transition plan to ease public health measures

CANADA, February 8 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced Prince Edward Island’s plan to ease existing public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The steadfast support and resilience of Islanders over the last two years have gotten us to the point where we are able to outline a transition plan where we live more normally with COVID-19 Without the cooperation of Islanders we would be in a very different, and less favorable position today. The transition plan is cautious and balanced and easing of measures will continue to be guided by the local, national and international evidence.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

In Prince Edward Island, trends show that daily COVID-19 cases have peaked and are on the decline; the test percent positivity has stabilized, there are fewer institutional outbreaks, and daily hospitalizations are showing a downward trend.

The Moving On transition plan for PEI will include three steps, estimated to be reached between February 17 and April. There will be three to four weeks between the steps and the timeline will be adjusted as needed in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation. Dates will be confirmed prior to entering a new step.

Moving On: Step One (February 17, 2022)

Personal gatherings may include up to 20 people

Organized gatherings may include up to 50 per cent capacity in venue, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible

Sport and recreational activities, with interaction within six feet, may include up to 50 participants each day (includes interprovincial games, but no large tournaments)

Wedding receptions and dances may include up to 50 people

Restaurants, fitness facilities, retail and other venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible

In-room dining with maximum table size of 20 people and no restriction on closing time

PEI Vax Pass still in effect for discretionary activities

No isolation for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in PEI, with testing

Press briefings and news release as needed; website will be updated three times a week

Moving On: Step Two (Estimated March 17, 2022)

Personal gatherings may include up to 20 people indoors and up to 50 people outdoors

Organized gatherings may include up to 75 per cent capacity in venue, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible

Sport and recreational activities, with six feet between, may include up to 100 participants a day (includes interprovincial games and tournaments)

Wedding receptions and dances may include up to 100 people

Restaurants, fitness facilities, retail and other venues may operate at 75 per cent capacity, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible

PEI Vax Pass will be in effect for applicable activities and gatherings of over 200 people

Press briefings and news releases as needed; website will be updated weekly

Testing of travelers

Moving On: Step Three (Estimated April 7, 2022)

Anticipated further relaxation of measures in April For example: no required masking in indoor public places, no testing or screening at points of entry, no gathering limits

Aim to phase out all public health measures at the earliest possible times

Press briefings and news releases as needed; website will be updated weekly

To view the full Moving On plan, visit: Moving On - Transition Plan to Living with COVID-19.

As of 8:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, there are nine individuals in hospital due to COVID-19, including one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are five other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and were COVID positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

There is one additional death related to COVID-19, an individual in the age category of 80 years and above.

There are 264 new cases of COVID-19 and 268 new recoveries or resolved cases. These new cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 1,819 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 9,368 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 175 cases per day.

In the last week, there have been 1,325 new cases reported: 30 per cent in children and youth aged 18 and under; 46 per cent in adults between 19 and 49; and the remainder in individuals over the age of 50 years.

Since public and private schools resumed in-class learning on Monday, January 31 there have been a total of 89 students and 11 staff members in 37 schools who have tested positive for COVID-19. Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch website.

Update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks): Andrews of Park West Atlantic Baptist Beach Grove Home Clinton View Lodge Garden Home South Shore Villa Summerset Manor

(seven facilities with outbreaks): Community Care Facilities:

Early Learning and Child Care Centres: 20 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19 Seven centres open No centres closed 13 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals: Community Hospital O’Leary Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings: Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown Prince County Correctional Centre



Outbreaks in long term care and community care facilities will be posted on the provincial website once they are declared over.

As of Monday, February 6, 96.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated. 66.9 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Media Contacts: Samantha Hughes Health and Wellness (902) 316-1323 shughes@gov.pe.ca