PALM OIL COMPANY OCHO SUR RELEASES CORPORATE VIDEO 2022
Since our start up in 2016, the shareholders of Ocho Sur have developed a new business model in the Peruvian jungle focused on people and the environment
High-productivity agriculture can and should coexist with environmental conservation and social responsibility promoting inclusive development”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since our start up in 2016, the shareholders of Ocho Sur have developed a new business model in the Peruvian jungle focused on people and the environment, a model that is now producing much more than fruit and oils.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
Designed under the idea that high-productivity agriculture can and should coexist with environmental conservation and social responsibility, the activities of Ocho Sur are positively impacting the lives of thousands of people, and providing long-term economic alternatives to the informal and illegal activities that have historically dominated the Peruvian jungle.
This is their story and ours
It is an exciting story
But above all, it is a personal story.
Join us for a few minutes while we share with you the corporate video of Ocho Sur
CEO Message
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aPgmeKWn3U&t=25s
Corporate Video 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-x0LJgRTMFk&t=6s
Michael Spoor
CEO
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, people and promotes inclusive economic development.
Comunicaciones Ocho Sur
OCHO SUR
contacto@ochosur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Ochosur Corporate Video 2022