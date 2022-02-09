PALM OIL COMPANY OCHO SUR RELEASES CORPORATE VIDEO 2022

Ocho Sur aims to promote sustainable development New business model focused on people and the environment

Since our start up in 2016, the shareholders of Ocho Sur have developed a new business model in the Peruvian jungle focused on people and the environment

High-productivity agriculture can and should coexist with environmental conservation and social responsibility promoting inclusive development” — Michael Spoor - CEO

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since our start up in 2016, the shareholders of Ocho Sur have developed a new business model in the Peruvian jungle focused on people and the environment, a model that is now producing much more than fruit and oils.Designed under the idea that high-productivity agriculture can and should coexist with environmental conservation and social responsibility, the activities of Ocho Sur are positively impacting the lives of thousands of people, and providing long-term economic alternatives to the informal and illegal activities that have historically dominated the Peruvian jungle.This is their story and oursIt is an exciting storyBut above all, it is a personal story.Join us for a few minutes while we share with you the corporate video of Ocho SurCEO MessageCorporate Video 2022Michael SpoorCEOAbout Ocho SurOcho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, people and promotes inclusive economic development.

Ochosur Corporate Video 2022