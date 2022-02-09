Document-centric Collaboration Software Market 2030 | Emerging Trends and Global Demand

AMR Logo

The report covers forecast and analysis for the document-centric collaboration software market on a global and regional level.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global document-centric collaboration software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need to improved productivity and efficiency.

Further, the ability of document collaboration becomes necessary with the increase in mobile workforce and is expected to witness widespread acceptance among small & mid-size organizations owing to the increase in globalization. However, management and maintenance of a large volume of different file formats can restraint the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, OpenText, Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, 5i Solution, Box, ACCELLION, Alfresco Software, CIGNEX Datamatics, and Savvydox are also provided in this report.

The report segments the document-centric collaboration software market on the basis of deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. As per the deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of organization size, the market is classified into large organizations and small & mid-size organizations. As per end-user, it is categorized into healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, public sector, legal, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global document-centric collaboration software market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global document-centric collaboration software market is provided.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

