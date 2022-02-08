Submit Release
Inslee lauds legislators' 'Move Ahead Washington' transportation proposal

WASHINGTON, February 8 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today after legislators unveiled a new state transportation funding proposal.

“The Move Ahead Washington proposal will provide major benefits to communities all across our state. As our state continues to grow, we need to make sure people and businesses have safe, reliable transportation options. 

“Importantly, this package recognizes the need to reduce emissions in our transportation sector by prioritizing billions of dollars to clean transportation initiatives including funding for four new hybrid-electric vessels, support for new state and local decarbonization projects, and historic investments in transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

“I am especially appreciative this package includes funding to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River; keeps our legal commitment to remove fish passage barriers on our state highways; and continues work on ultra-high-speed rail.

“I would like to thank House Transportation Chair Jake Fey and Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias for leading on this effort. I encourage the House and Senate to move this package through session as quickly as possible.”

The current legislative session ends March 10.

Learn more about the Move Ahead Washington proposal.

