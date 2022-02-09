Governor Abbott Opens Operation Lone Star Jail Booking Facility In Jim Hogg County

February 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has launched a second Operation Lone Star jail booking facility. At the facility, individuals who are arrested for committing border-related crimes in the surrounding region will be booked and magistrated before being transferred to the Briscoe or Segovia Unit. This new facility in Jim Hogg County is the second jail booking facility of its kind in Texas, with the first being launched in Val Verde County in July 2021.

"Securing the border includes arresting and prosecuting anyone committing border-related crimes in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "The launch of our second Operation Lone Star jail booking facility builds upon the unprecedented actions taken by Texas to respond to the Biden Administration's open border policies. The State of Texas' work to secure the border is made stronger by our collaboration with local governments and law enforcement across the state, and I am grateful to our partners in Jim Hogg County for working with our state agencies to launch this new facility."

This new facility is funded through House Bill 9, which provided over $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years. This law included funding for three Operation Lone Star jail booking facilities.

In June 2021, Governor Abbott announced that Texas will arrest and jail individuals trespassing or committing other state crimes along the border. The Governor directed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with border counties to establish alternative detention facilities to ensure enough jail capacity for individuals who are arrested for border-related criminal activities such as trespassing. The state has surged resources into border communities to deter, detect, and interdict criminal behavior.

