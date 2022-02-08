Governor Abbott Appoints Munoz To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elida Munoz to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2024. The committee reviews applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Elida Munoz of Farmers Branch retired from American Airlines after 37 years of service. She is a volunteer for National Right to Life. Munoz attended Brookhaven College.