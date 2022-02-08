Governor Abbott Appoints Salinas To Adult High School Charter School Program Advisory Committee

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Gilberto Salinas to the Adult High School Charter School Program Advisory Committee for a term at the pleasure of the Governor.

Gilberto Salinas of Brownsville is Executive Director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. He is a member of the board of the International Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Economic Development Council. He is also a recipient and member of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers 2021 by Consultant Connect and in 2013 was selected in the national inaugural class of the 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Economic Development. Additionally, he is a CARE Partner at Paredes Elementary School and a trainer at Powerhouse Boxing Academy. Salinas received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas – Pan American in Edinburg and completed Certified Economic Developer training by the International Economic Development Council.