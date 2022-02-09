SOOTHE SKIN WITH CAPRINA LEGENDARY BUBBLE BATH, NOW AT COSTCO
Canada-based brand, Caprina, launches its affordable, fresh goat’s milk bath product at select US Costco LocationsTINTON FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It just became even easier to soothe the skin and rejuvenate the senses in a fresh goat’s milk bath soak. Sourcing directly from local farms, the Canada-based brand, Caprina, crafts fresh goat’s milk skin care products as a timeless way to moisturize the skin. Now, Costco customers can stock up on Caprina’s Original Formula Legendary Bubble Bath, so bathing feels relaxing and for a price that meets any budget.
The benefits of fresh goat’s milk have been reported for millennia. Legend has it that Cleopatra took a milk bath every day – one of the secrets to her beauty. For the last 20 years, Caprina’s parent company, Canus, has been sourcing fresh goat’s milk to use in its unique formulas to soothe all skin types. Goat’s milk is safe for everyone, including those who are lactose intolerant. It’s rich in lipids, vitamins, minerals, and triglycerides; Paraben-free; plus, it cleanses the skin without over-drying or altering its natural moisture barrier.
Caprina’s Orignal Formula Legendary Bubble Bath is formulated to moisturize the skin and is great for mental and physical health as you soak. All Caprina products are made with fresh goat’s milk, not powdered. Why fresh? The reason is simple, with powdered goat’s milk, you lose all the benefits and nutrients of fresh goat’s milk. Fresh goat’s milk contains capric and caprylic acids that naturally balance the alkalinity of Canus’ products to more closely match the ideal alkalinity level of the human epidermis. This keeps skin from being stripped of its natural moisture – a common problem with regular commercial body washes, soaps, and bubble baths. The product also contains bath salts, essential oils, and E vitamins.
The Caprina Bubble Bath comes in a pack of 3 - 27.1-ounce bottles and is available in select Costco locations.
To learn more about Caprina’s line of nourishing products, all with fresh goat’s milk. Visit Caprina online.
