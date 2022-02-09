Hall’s Beer Cheese Expands With Costco, Adding Major Ohio Markets In Time For Super Bowl Sunday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC, the dip and spread company behind the iconic Kentucky creation with a national following, announces the Brand’s expansion with wholesale giant Costco into major Ohio markets including Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo. The announcement comes just in time for kick-off of Super Bowl LVI this coming Sunday. The Brand is scheduled to debut their bestseller spread this weekend at Costco retailers in Ohio, with a series of in-store tasting events, partnering with pretzel giant Snack Factory’s Pretzel Crisps.
Considered to be the “original” beer cheese and the recipe that launched an entirely new spread category, Hall’s Beer Cheese has long been the darling of retailers such as Kroger, Liquor Barn, Sam’s Club, with recent partnerships with HyVee, Walmart and Costco. Offered in the Original Snappy recipe and the Hot-N-Snappy variety, the Hall’s Beer Cheese fan base boasts a geography that extends beyond the Bluegrass, a demand that has fueled growth for the Brand.
“Costco is an amazing partner for us. They understand the value of a loyal customer base and have worked with us from day one to ensure we have every opportunity to deliver our product to the areas where we know there is a demand. Hall’s Beer Cheese started as a secret recipe in Central Kentucky and has grown into the Brand that it is today because of the dedication and loyalty of our fans. We are so excited about the Ohio market. It represents a consumer base that has for years relied on our website to get our product, the wait is officially over.” – Kit Crase, Majority Owner of Hall’s Beer Cheese
About Hall’s Beer Cheese
Hall’s Beer Cheese started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River. It has since evolved into a nationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and other publications have featured the Hall’s Original Snappy Beer Cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.
For more information on Hall’s Beer Cheese, please visit: beercheese.com.
Paige Leighton
