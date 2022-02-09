An agreement for a new book
An agreement for a new book entitled "The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field" between Springer Nature and Dr. AlhallakEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kamal Alhallak, an Aesthetic Laser expert, based in Canada, has signed a contract with Springer Nature to publish a new book.
Dr. Alhallak's book, "The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field," aims to educate and guide new cosmetic practitioners through acquiring and using a new laser machine.
"I was inspired to write this book by my own experiences in the field. I am one of the few pharmacists who began their careers in the field of cosmetic medicine. I struggled with selecting the best laser machine for my new practise, and I wanted to assist others in overcoming this hurdle," Dr. Alhallak explained.
The book compares the best machines on the market in terms of indication, benefits, unique features, and price and provides comprehensive instructions on how to use them.
"We organised the book by indication; for example, in the topic of scar correction, I began with the theory of scar formation, followed by the fundamentals of treatment, and finally the required lasers," explained R.N. Dima Omran, a co-author on the book.
The book is intended for non-medical practitioners and medical practitioners alike, including LPNs, Pharmacists, Nurses, Physicians, and dermatologists, to gain valuable exposure while also developing skills in various aspects of aesthetic Laser. Additionally, it is for seasoned practitioners who wish to stay current on cosmetic and aesthetic laser technology.
Kamal Alhallak is a pharmacist with a doctorate in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences and the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacists Association president ACPA, which provides training in various aspects of cosmetic medicine, including Laser, Botox, and fillers.
He recently published a case report titled "Pigmentation and Scar Management Following Hypodermoclysis."
Dr. Salem Tomi and Dr. Adel Abdulhafid are also Co-authors
