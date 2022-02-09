OBSESH HIRES WWE TALENT DEVELOPMENT VETERAN CANYON CEMAN AS CHIEF ATHLETE OFFICER TO LEAD NEW ERA OF ATHLETE CREATORS
At the WWE, I identified and developed athletes with the talent, charisma, and professionalism to become global brands. I aspire to do the same for Obsesh athletes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the leading sports marketplace platform and ecosystem for athletes to monetize their skills directly with fans, announced today its hire of Canyon Ceman, former Senior Vice President of Talent Development at the WWE, as Chief Athlete Officer. While under Paul “Triple H” Levesque at WWE, Ceman built the company’s world class talent development system and its WWE Performance Center. He also led WWE’s global recruitment for Superstars, including such notable female athletes as six-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Superstar and WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion Sasha Banks.
Ceman, also a Stanford Athletic Hall of Famer and professional AVP volleyball player of 15 years, was the undisputed choice for Obsesh to build and lead the company’s athlete vision and growth roadmap. Obsesh sports marketplace platform democratizes athlete entrepreneurship, enabling the long-tail of NCAA amateur and professional athletes to easily capture, manage, grow, and monetize their IP.
“I am proud to join Obsesh as Chief Athlete Officer. I have always identified as an athlete, advocated for athletes, and led athletes to high performance in sport and life. At the WWE, I identified and developed athletes with the talent, charisma, and professionalism to become global brands. I aspire to do the same for Obsesh athletes,” said Ceman. “I am inspired by Obsesh’s clear mission and purpose to elevate athletes. We are building a first-of-its-kind, athlete-entrepreneur development program that empowers professional and NCAA athletes to reach their full commercial potential on their own terms.”
Earlier in 2021, Obsesh announced it had raised $1 million pre-seed from leading investors after graduating from the top global sports accelerator, Stadia Ventures, and was quickly recognized by YouTube Cofounder Chad Hurley, Harvard Business School Angels of Greater NY, Crosscut Ventures, Paul Bricault of Greycroft & Amplify.LA, and Nations Ventures.
“Our mission is clear and our purpose is to elevate all highly-skilled athletes. The sports industry is built for revenue, not the athletes. We live in a modern market, where every athlete needs a champion to help them rise in value. They need access, training, and easier solutions,” said Tracy Benson, CEO & Cofounder. “I’m honored to welcome Canyon, a Champion for all athletes. I believe this will be his best sports legacy yet! He is going to help us build an even bigger athlete-centric powerhouse by helping them find their voice and turn their brand into products fans want to buy. I’m excited to change the future of sports with his incredible leadership and passion for our mission.”
