Georgia Author Shantoria Blount Redefines Black Beauty in Her Heartfelt Story: Hair That Grows Towards The Sun

EVANS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shantoria Blount is a rising star in the literary circle. Her new book “Hair That Grows Towards The Sun” will soon make her a household name. Parents are always looking for books that will encourage their little ones to take pride in who they are and build their self-esteem. As expressed by Ms. Blount, “This book teaches little girls to embrace their natural hair and realize that they are beautiful creations.”

There is a new self-care movement in America among Black women, which is gaining more followers every day. In a recent survey by Mintel, a market intelligence agency, 40 percent of Black women reported they were most likely to wear their hair in its natural form with no added heat. Blount is riding the wave of this revolution by helping mocha-colored women reimagine the word beauty.

Shantoria reflects that while growing up and even going into adulthood, she struggled to manage her own natural “big hair.” Shantoria finally realized that her hair is a true representation of nature. She decided that other young girls should also see the beauty they possess and embrace their natural tresses and realize they are ROYALTY!

This Georgia Peach is a natural-born creator. Now, an accomplished author, Shantoria is telling her own story to touch and transform others. The catchy rhymes and beautiful illustrations add a dimension that helps to bring this theme to life and makes for a joyful read. “Hair That Grows Towards The Sun” is sure to be a favorite on many household bookshelves.

The rave reviews are in and “Hair That Grows Towards The Sun” is affecting young readers and parents alike.

Ashley W. gives 5 stars: “Beautiful book with beautiful pictures. A must have for young brown girls!”

Joan B. agrees: “The Book is a very good book for all ages. I also ordered me a copy as well as the grands. I just Love reading the book myself.”

