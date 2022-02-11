Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,769 in the last 365 days.

Nexym enters into technology sharing agreement with Cloud Systems

Your source for news, reviews, media and more

Nexym

Nexym enters into a technology sharing agreement with Cloud Systems for all backend and frontend infrastructure networks and systems.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Systems now supplies and manages all backend and frontend cloud infrastructure for Nexym after the two entered into a technology sharing agreement. Cloud Systems, at the forefront of web and technology service since the late 90s is a veteran and expert at maintaining large cloud systems for media companies. Nexym now runs on cutting edge cloud technology to provide the top news in finance, technology, life, food and more.

Nexym Media Team
Nexym
+1 213-459-0808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Nexym enters into technology sharing agreement with Cloud Systems

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.