Nexym enters into technology sharing agreement with Cloud Systems
Nexym enters into a technology sharing agreement with Cloud Systems for all backend and frontend infrastructure networks and systems.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Systems now supplies and manages all backend and frontend cloud infrastructure for Nexym after the two entered into a technology sharing agreement. Cloud Systems, at the forefront of web and technology service since the late 90s is a veteran and expert at maintaining large cloud systems for media companies. Nexym now runs on cutting edge cloud technology to provide the top news in finance, technology, life, food and more.
