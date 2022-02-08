Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,323 in the last 365 days.

North Cumberland WMA Elk Viewing Tower Under Construction.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. --- The elk viewing tower at Hatfield Knob on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area is scheduled for reconstruction in the coming weeks. 

TWRA and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA) will begin demolition and removal of the current viewing platform beginning the week of February 21.  Upon removal of the old tower, crews will begin erecting a new tower to better accommodate the viewing public.  It is estimated the project will take 4-6 weeks to complete, depending on weather.  

Because safety is the top priority for all parties involved, TWRA will be closing the Hatfield Knob viewing area to the public until the project is complete.  Signs will be posted to identify closed areas. 

The elk around Hatfield Knob are used to human presence. They may possibly continue to use the area and can be viewed on the elk camera.   

----TWRA---

North Cumberland WMA Elk Camera

You just read:

North Cumberland WMA Elk Viewing Tower Under Construction.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.