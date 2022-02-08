North Cumberland WMA Elk Viewing Tower Under Construction.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. --- The elk viewing tower at Hatfield Knob on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area is scheduled for reconstruction in the coming weeks.

TWRA and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA) will begin demolition and removal of the current viewing platform beginning the week of February 21. Upon removal of the old tower, crews will begin erecting a new tower to better accommodate the viewing public. It is estimated the project will take 4-6 weeks to complete, depending on weather.

Because safety is the top priority for all parties involved, TWRA will be closing the Hatfield Knob viewing area to the public until the project is complete. Signs will be posted to identify closed areas.

The elk around Hatfield Knob are used to human presence. They may possibly continue to use the area and can be viewed on the elk camera.

----TWRA---

North Cumberland WMA Elk Camera