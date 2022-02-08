Dispatch from Crame No. 1216: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on her reelection bid

2/7/22

Given my situation as PDL, my reelection bid is, in real and palpable terms, handicapped or disadvantaged.

Kaya umaasa po ako na sa pamamagitan ng aking mga surrogates o proxies sa mga sorties, pre-recorded na video messages, at syempre, mga dispatches from Crame, ay mapaparating ko po sa mga botante ang aking mga saloobin, hangarin at plataporma.

Maraming salamat po sa tiwala at suporta.