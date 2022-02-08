PHILIPPINES, February 8 -
Press Release
February 7, 2022
Dispatch from Crame No. 1216:Sen. Leila M. de Lima on her reelection bid
2/7/22
Given my situation as PDL, my reelection bid is, in real and palpable terms, handicapped or disadvantaged.
Kaya umaasa po ako na sa pamamagitan ng aking mga surrogates o proxies sa mga sorties, pre-recorded na video messages, at syempre, mga dispatches from Crame, ay mapaparating ko po sa mga botante ang aking mga saloobin, hangarin at plataporma.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.